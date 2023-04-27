TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area High School will once again host its annual Fine Arts Festival.
The evening of artwork and music will be held Tuesday, May 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Alumni Gym. The Festival will feature performances from the Tawas Area High School Choir, Tawas 7th/8th grade Choir, Tawas High School Jazz Band, Percussion Ensemble, Brass Ensemble, and various student ensembles.
An online auction, that started May 2, at 8 a.m. will be held featuring three painted wooden chairs, a painted dining table, and a coat rack for auction as well as a table where clay hearts will be for sale for $5. All proceeds go to support the Tawas Area Fine Arts Department.
Along with the auction there will also be different interactive activities for kids and families: Franken Printing – where people can create a figure using bits of carved linoleum that art students will ink and print for them, face painting, and live painting during the event done by Nora Kassuba.
Attendance to the Festival event is free, however, donations are welcome.
The auction can be found at https://www.32auctions.com/tawasfinearts2023.