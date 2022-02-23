OSCODA — Kids and Lions got together to raise money for charity at the Souper Bowl Supper in the Oscoda Area Schools Commons Friday, Feb. 18.
Bowls of all shapes, colors sizes and craftsmanship stood out front, next to the main doors as people came in. Bowls ranged from prices of $3 to $15.
Bowls were made by students in art teacher Mrs. Merdzinski's class as a way to raise funds for local charities. This year, the students raised over $720.
Bowl sales were student led, with students handling money and watching over the wares.
Isla Merdzinski, Mrs. Merdzinski's daughter, 6th grader and cashier at the event said everyone involved did a good job.
"It's going for a good cause," she said. "It's nice to see the money go to the homeless."
The kids even handled the bowl with care. Merdzinski said they only dropped 1 bowl and it didn't even break.
Kevin Kubik, father of Kash and Brecken perused the table of colorful bowls.
"You want a bowl?" he asked his sons. "Pick one out!"
Kash, the younger one, picked a bowl that was rainbow colored. Brecken picked one with a shape he liked. He then put little plastic toys in the bowl and used it to throw them in the air and chased them around the floor, putting them back in the bowl to throw them in the air again.
Kubik also had a daughter named Aydria there selling the bowls.
In the cafeteria section of the Commons sat many flavors of soups home cooked by the local Oscoda Lions Club.
Bill Deckett helped lead the Lions in this event this year.
"Not only do we get to face the public as a charity but we also get the youths involved," he said.
"There are not that many opportunities for elementary schools to participate in giving back in service, with us or with anyone."
Each year, the Oscoda Lions Club grants Mrs. Merdzinski $500 to buy clay and supplies for kids to make the pottery.
Along with helping the kids get involved, the Souper Bowl Supper brings in $1,000 to $1,500 for the Lions as they sell soup.