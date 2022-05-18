OSCODA — After a failed first attempt, the Aune Medical Center, located on the former Wurtsmith Air Force base went up for auction a second time during the first week in May.
The highest bidder, Zongfu Li, made an offer of $540,000, considerably less than the $900,000 reserve price that the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees had set when they decided to auction off the property.
“We have been trying to sell this for a really long time, I think it would behoove us to take this offer, said Trustee Bill Palmer. “And we can put it on the tax roll.” He added “Was it identified what their plan is? What the intended use is?” asked Township Supervisor Ann Richards. “I was going to ask the same thing.” Added Treasurer Jaimie McGuire.
“My knowledge is it is a commercial real estate investor. No plan was identified. The VA Clinic is not going anywhere. A lot of people will claim that we kicked the VA out. We did not.” Stated Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) Director Todd Dickerson.
“There was a $1.2 million investment by the VA that they will benefit from.” Richards added. “What is stopping the person from purchasing and letting it sit and turn into blight?” Asked McGuire.
“I can’t see someone spending $550,000 and letting it sit,” added Trustee Steve Wusterbarth.
Richards said that the Dance Academy and Alpena Community College both expressed concerns about the property being kept up. Richards added that some people buy things as a write-off. “It’s not a bad offer.” Richards commented.
“We didn’t have anything in the listing for intended use.” Wusterbarth said.
“They put up $3 million to participate in the auction. I don’t know as much about the purchaser as the platform. I believe the person purchased two other properties off the platform in the past two months.” Replied Dickerson.
Motion to accept the purchase offer by Clerk Josh Sutton, support from Palmer.
Li, whose address is in Mesa, Ariz., will pay the $27,000 (5%) platform fee that goes to the auction company. The purchase requires ten percent, $54,000 in earnest money. According to the offer the township received, Li is purchasing the building as an individual.
According to Dickerson, the township will pay Friedman Real Estate Group in Farmington Hills the 6% commission ($32,400) from the sale.
The online auction was run by RealINSIGHT Marketplace
Trustee Jeremy Spencer was not in attendance at the Board of Trustees regular meeting on May 9 where the decision to sell Aune Medical Center was made.
Spencer’s absence resulted in delaying a vote on extending Dickerson’s contract to serve as EIC Director. Wusterbarth said that he thought the full board should be in attendance for the vote and made a motion to delay action on the contract. The other board members agreed to the delay.
The board also took the following actions:
- At the request of Fire Chief MacGregor, unanimously approved purchase of a Fire Department rescue boat from Camp and Cruise, a dealer in Marne, for $19,779.00. The purchase price leaves approximately $2,000 for outfitting of lights, decals and communications. The amount set aside in the Capital Improvement Plan is $22,000.00. Motion by Palmer, support from McGuire.
- Also at the request of Fire Chief MacGregor, unanimously approved purchase of replacement fire hoses from WestShore Fire in the amount of $15,191.10, for three of the pumper trucks. Motion by Palmer, support from Sutton. There was $22,500 in the Capital Improvement Plan for replacement of the hoses.
- In a vote of 5 to 1, with Richards voting no, approved a proposal for WTA Architects to provide space needs and operating assessment design services for the township multi-use building. The approved fee is $14,800 and includes $5,200 for the space needs assessment, $8,000 for the building operations assessment and $1,600 for the presentation to the board of trustees. McGuire asked if there would be an assessment done of the current township building. Palmer asked about adding a second story onto the existing building. “The foundation would be questionable,” responded Superintendent Tammy Kline. McGuire asked if this was the same company that bid on the project previously. Kline responded that it was. Richards asked about changes since 2019. “We now have a female police officer. We also have more people. Todd was not here. The Assessors’ Office will look differently.” Kline responded. Motion by Tim Cummings, with support from Palmer with the proviso that the possibility of adding a second floor to the current township building is looked at.
- Unanimously approved submitting a Letter of Intent for a grant application to the Consumers Energy Foundation for a Prosperity Award. The grant is offered for neighborhood revitalization or community art projects. Grants are up to $250,000 with a zero match required. Letters of intent are due May 20, and if requested by the Foundation, an application will be due in June. Motion by McGuire, support from Sutton.
- Unanimously approved Resolution No. 2022-09: Construction Contract for Water System Improvements. The resolution was needed to give a tentative award to Elmer’s for the 2022 water improvement project on Ridge, Interlake and other roads. Motion by Cummings, support from Wusterbarth.
- Unanimously approved two refuse drop-off dates. The scheduled dates are June 11 and Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with items accepted on a first-come first-served basis. The collection will take place at 3522 Kings Corner Road at Travis Sanitation. Permits are required and can be purchased at the township for $10. Acceptable items to be placed in the large item dumpster include: Carpet and padding (must be cut & rolled in 4’ x 8’ sections), furniture, mattresses, computers and other large items not a part of normal household refuse. Acceptable items to be place in the metal dumpster include: stoves, microwave ovens, bed springs, aluminum siding, and aluminum and tin including flattened cans and tin jar lids. Motion by McGuire, support from Sutton. The township entered into a contract with Travis Sanitation to provide this service to Oscoda residents.
- Unanimously approved Movies by the Pier that will be held by the Oscoda Area Convention and Visitors Bureau on Wednesdays (Friday if Wednesday is rained out) from June-August. Motion by McGuire, support from Cummings.
- Unanimously approved the 2022 Summer Newsletter that will go out with the tax bills. Motion by McGuire, support from Sutton.
- At the request of Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette, unanimously approved changes to the Planning Commission by-laws. Motion by McGuire, support from Palmer.
- Postponed extending Leisa Sutton’s term on the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Local Development Finance Authority (LDFA). Sutton’s term expired in 2021 and would run through Dec. 31, 2025. Sutton is currently employed as the Township Clerk in Mikado and was previously employed as the AuSable Township superintendent and the Executive Director of the AuSable/Oscoda Chamber of Commerce. Motion by Wusterbarth, who said he wanted to see the by-laws of the LDFA.
- Unanimously appointed Christine Beckner to the Zoning Board of Appeals as the alternate. Beckner has been a resident of Oscoda for 15 years and is currently employed with the Wolverine Credit Union. She was previously employed with Northland Area Federal Credit Union for 15 years. Motion by Richards, support from McGuire.
- Unanimously approved Jacqueline Mackenzie’s application to serve on the Planning Commission as an alternate.
- In a vote of 4 to 2 with McGuire and Richards voting no, approved Mary Ed Teuton’s application to the Economic Improvement Committee (EIC). Teuton has been in real estate since 2004 and is currently employed at TL Cummings in Oscoda. “I see Ms. Ed involved on a daily basis,” said Wusterbarth. Palmer argued for Ed Teuton to serve. Richards commented that Ed works for Cummings. Motion by Palmer, support by Wusterbarth. ”Yes, Ms. Teuton works for me.” Cummings said. “My recollection is that working for someone was not problematic. I don’t feel that I should be disallowed from voting.” He added. “Can you explain further what you were trying to say earlier?” He asked Richards. “Ms. McGuire brought up the ethics, I brought up the employment.” Richards responded. “I am trying to disambiguate the situation.” Said Cummings. Richards spoke to some “aggressive social media posts”.
- After voting down her appointment to the EIC, unanimously approved Heather Tait’s application to serve as an alternate on the EIC. Tait manages Tait’s Bill of Fare with her father Bill Tait. Tait currently serves on the Redevelopment and Arts and Placemaking subcommittees of the EIC. Motion by Richards, support from Palmer. “Tait’s are business owners downtown,” McGuire added.
- Voted unanimously to reject the proposed service contract from Iosco County Equalization Services. The board had previously delayed making a decision on the contract in order to seek input from Nancy Schwickert, the township assessor. “I am strongly in favor of keeping Helen,” said Cummings. Palmer added that Hale has been using remote services and it has been working very well according to Township Supervisor Fred Lewis. “Do you know how many parcels they have versus how many we have?” Richards asked. “Nancy has spoiled us.” She added. Motion by Richards, support from Cummings.
- Unanimously approved payment $62,150 to John Henry Excavating for work completed in Old Orchard Park on soil erosion. Motion by Palmer, support from Cummings. “It looks very nice, they did a beautiful job.” Said Kline.
Informational items presented at the meeting included the following:
- The groundbreaking for the Holiday Inn Express will be held in the next few weeks. Excavators and other equipment is now on site in addition to the containers that have been on site for the past several months.
- A celebration will be held on July 15 at the Oscoda Township Hall to recognize the Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC) designation.