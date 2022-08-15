NATIONAL CITY – For an annual event in National City, “A Community That Works Together” was selected as a slogan this year, and all who took part adhered to the meaningful motto.
Presented by the Sand Lake Heights Men’s Association, the 54th annual Sand Lake Summer Family Festival went on for three days this weekend, Aug. 12-14.
Although attendees came from all around, the planning behind the occasion and the activities at hand were due greatly to the efforts made at the local level.
With the community-focused mantra in mind, everybody played their part. Along with those from the men’s association, this included local business owners, residents and other volunteers; festival chairs Ed Fischer, India Wondero and Betty Parks; Grant Township Fire Department (GTFD) personnel; and members of the Sand Lake Heights Women’s Auxiliary. A number of event sponsors and vendors, as well, hailed from right within the community.
Among the participants was a local pair who’s as familiar with the festival as it gets – considering that they helped start it more than five decades ago – Dale and OnaLee Strauer.
They’ve been involved in the event every year since and, “I’m very proud of it,” Dale shared.
Most recently, in what he said was quite an honor, the Strauers were named as the 2022 Sand Lake Festival King and Queen.
Married for 53 years now, Dale said that the two met while OnaLee was living in Grant Township and, “We’re still here.”
Seeing as how they originally got to know each other through volunteering in the community and getting the first festival off the ground, their selection as this year’s event royalty made the moment all the more special.
While the Strauers were among the number of seasoned festival fans, there were also some participants who experienced the event for the first time in 2022.
This included Dearborn residents Amelia, 5, and Thomas Orlewicz, 2. Adjacent to Sand Lake, their family also has a home on Floyd Lake. As they were headed to a park in National City this weekend, it was the large bounce houses set up on the men’s association property which initially caught the children’s eyes, and drew their attention to the festival.
While making their rounds through the attractions, they got in on the interactive, high-energy opportunity that was offered by one of the vendors at the event, Shoreline Fitness. Here, guests like Amelia and Thomas were able to give cardio drumming a try.
Smacking their drumsticks on a large exercise ball, participants followed the fun motions demonstrated by the instructors, all set to the tunes of upbeat music, without even realizing that they were also getting a workout in the process.
In addition to this, the tasty concessions sold by That’s My Dawg and the multiple bounce houses which were available, other vendors and crafters offered everything from lawn ornaments and flags, to farm fresh eggs.
Souvenir event T-shirts in a wide range of colors, printed with the phrase, “A Community That Works Together,” could be purchased, as well.
One-of-a-kind blankets and other knitted items were also brought to the festival by Cheryl Stroub, Coleman, while handmade wreaths – featuring numerous holiday, seasonal, patriotic and even movie character-themed styles – were showcased by both Bobbie Blemaster, Ovid, and those from Page’s Wreaths in National City.
There was a variety of entertainment that event goers could take part in during the three-day celebration, such as a euchre tournament; drawings for prizes; a buffet breakfast presented by the Sno-Goers; music provided by those from DJ Justified Entertainment; multiple opportunities to join a round of bingo; several Big Wheel & Pull Tabs events; old-fashioned children’s games; a beer tent for adult attendees; a Retiree’s Day meal sponsored by the Iosco County Commission on Aging; a cornhole tournament; and dancing, accompanied by live performances from the band FLiPSiDE.
The annual festival wouldn’t be complete without the Firemen’s Famous Hamburgers, which were available on both Saturday and Sunday, and are cooked on-site by members of the GTFD. As the smell from the grill drifted across the event grounds, attracting throngs of people eager to dig in, the famous patties once again lived up to their name this year.
Another tradition at the Sand Lake Summer Family Festival, is the parade which kicks off from Eagle Park and ends at the event venue. Among the participants of this year’s Saturday morning procession, were those behind the wheels of everything from ATVs and classic cars, to tractors and elaborately decorated golf carts; establishments such as Sand Lake Excavating, Seven Lakes Gifts, Mc-Nutt’s Log Splitting and Shoreline Fitness; members of the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office, Hale Area Veterans and GTFD; and the 2022 festival royalty.
For the latter, in addition to the Strauers serving as king and queen, the Sand Lake Summer Family Festival named Kylee LeBeau, 8, as its Junior Queen and Aleeonna Tiggs, 7, as the Princess.
Broken down into different categories, the winning entrants in the latest parade are listed below.
- Floats: Ben Rizzo, first place; Sand Lake Excavating, second; and the King and Queen float, third.
- Cars: Lee Grable, first place; Bill Lindsey, second; and Travis Knebusch, third.
- Golf Carts/Side-by-Sides: Phil Griffin, first place; Marsha Stoutenberg, second; and Dustin Culhane, third.
- Tractor: Randy Volkenant, first place.