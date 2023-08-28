OSCODA – The Oscoda soccer team started off Saturday’s Grayling Invitational with a disappointing loss. It ended with a much-needed victory.
The Owls began the day playing host Grayling, which turned into a 9-0 mercy rule loss after just 40 minutes. It took just over a minute for the Vikings to net their first goal, and they never looked back from there.
Oscoda played against Standish-Sterling in their next contest. The Panthers had topped the Owls earlier in the week, but Oscoda got revenge in this one, claiming a 7-4 victory.
Oscoda opened the scoring on a goal from Colin Stephan, who was assisted by Jack LeClair. Standish knotted things up at 1-1, but LeClair sent home a goal from a pass by Aaron Ellis to make it 2-1 at the half.
The Owls followed that up with Stephan’s second goal of the day, on an assist by Leo Sevilla. The Panthers answered with a goal of their own to make it 3-2, but the Owls sent in the next four goals to make it 7-2.
Those goals came from Stephan getting his third and fourth of the match and Jace Hulverson also kicked in a pair. LeClair also finished with four assists in the game.
Standish sent in two late goals to bring the score to the final 7-4.
Isaiah Spragg was busy in goal, making 20 saves. Sevilla had seven steals and four intercepts, Camden Uhlbeck and Stephan had four steals each and Steve Price was able to get two non-keeper saves.
On Thursday the Owls lost a home match with Standish, 4-2.
Standish took a 3-0 lead into the half, with Oscoda cutting into that on a goal by Stephan to make it 3-1.
The Panthers extended their lead back to 4-1 six minutes later. The Owls did get a goal in the final minutes, when Hulverson scored on an assist from LeClair. Ellis, Hulverson and LeClair had assists in the game.
Spragg managed 16 saves, Dart Nelson, Alex Clarke and Price all had one non-keeper save each and Clarke and Ryan Story had four intercepts each.
On Monday, Aug. 21 the Owls hosted Cheboygan in what was their first home contest of the season. This was a wild one, and would eventually turn into a 10-4 Oscoda loss.
Things went well early for the Owls, as they took a 3-1 lead about 30 minutes into the game on two goals by Stephan and one from Ellis.
The Chiefs netted three goals in the final minutes of the half though, giving them a 4-3 lead at the break.
Stephan was able to net a goal early in the second half to knot the game back up at 4-4, but Cheboygan got hot again, this time netting six unanswered goals to take control of the match in the final minutes.
LeClair had two assists in the contest and Ellis and Sevilla had one apiece.
Spragg managed 16 saves in goal and Sevilla had one non-keeper save. Price had five intercepts and four steals, Sevilla had three steals and two intercepts and Nelson had two steals and two intercepts.
Oscoda (1-4 overall) hosts Tawas Area on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Owls will play again on Sept. 7 at home against Ogemaw Heights.