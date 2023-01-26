OSCODA – Oscoda Township lost 35% of its water in calendar year 2022, down from 41% during the previous year. Catherine Winn, with Fleis & Vandenbrink (F&V), presented to the township board of trustees at its regular Jan. 23 meeting. Winn attributed the potential decrease due to the new meters.
In 2022, the township purchased 248,831,350 gallons from the Huron Shores Regional Utility Authority (HSRUA). The township sold 161,130,430 gallons of water resulting in a loss of 87,700,920 gallons of which 3,130,020 gallons or 3.6% was accounted for.
Winn reported that F&V had gone through all of the township’s water data to determine what amount of the loss was “accounted for loss” which could be attributed to the use or flushing of fire hydrants, known leaks and other water uses such as for construction. Winn said that there were some “interesting numbers” due to the variance in billing cycles. For example, in the month of February, the township showed a negative water loss. Winn said there is a lag due to how the township reads meters.
According to Winn, the American Water Works Association (AWWA) reports that a water leak can take up to two years to be detected depending on the size of the leak. Based on the size of Oscoda Township’s water system, Winn said that 40 million to 60 million gallons of “unavoidable” water loss is to be expected with the “best management practices.” Winn emphasized that every length of pipe has connections and that every connection in the system is a potential source of a water loss. She said that the public assumes the system is “hermetically sealed” and she emphasized that it is not.
The AWWA has determined that an acceptable level of water loss ratio is 1.5 to 2.5, the township’s ration is on the high side at 2.1.
“That is something we will continue to work on,” Winn said referring to the township’s water loss. Winn noted that tiny leaks add up rapidly and she asked the public to be vigilant about watching for leaks and letting the township know quickly when a leak has been discovered. She reported that a hole with a 3/8 of an inch diameter had resulted in a water loss of 500,000 gallons.
“We really need to work on getting that water loss under control,” Winn concluded.
Trustee Steve Wusterbarth asked Winn about what F&V is doing to monitor the system for leaks.
“We have a large system, we have an old system. I get that, I am an engineer. However, I don’t see us doing a lot of preventative measures. I don’t think it’s really in your contract to detect these leaks. That’s the type of plan I am looking for from F&V to present to the township. We may have to invest some money to help find some of these with proper equipment” Wusterbarth told Winn.
Winn responded that the township had spent $24,000 to $26,000 hiring ME Simpson in 2020 to find leaks in the system. The leaks discovered would save the township an estimated $3,000 per year, requiring an eight year period of savings to capture the amount of money spent to find the leak.
“The accuracy of those leak detection studies is somewhat subject to doubt. Aside from one large leak found under the runway at the airport, I don’t think any of them have actually paid for the cost of the study to identify them,” Winn continued.
Wusterbarth asked Winn to research equipment that could be used to do daily or weekly checks of the system. Supervisor Ann Richards asked if vacant lots and curb stops were being checked for leaks.
“There could be a lot of leaks happening there,” Richards commented. Winn responded that the only way they could be identified is if they are seen. Winn mentioned ground radar or other methods of determining water leaks.