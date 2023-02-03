HALE – After a year and a half bout with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), the most fatal strain of the blood disease, local hero Annmarie Shay now uses her story of perseverance through seemingly insurmountable odds to help others, while championing the importance of donating blood.
Annmarie is 51 and married with two children, Hunter and Bella, and resides in Hale. Diagnosed in May of 2021 and given a 10% survival rate, Annmarie sought help for AML at Bay Medical Foundation in Bay City. However, she was told that there was nothing they could do to help her there; they simply didn’t have the resources.
Due to the nature of Annmarie’s illness, she required daily blood transfusions, without them she stood little chance of survival. At one time, Annmarie was down to six pints of blood, at which point she describes experiencing constant feelings of nausea and weakness that made it impossible to function.
Thankfully, Annmarie was able to receive the treatment she needed at Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit. Daily blood transfusions and two intensive rounds of chemotherapy were administered and against the odds, her condition began to improve significantly.
However, in order to keep her condition from regressing, Annmarie needed a bone marrow transplant. Once again defying the odds, she was able to receive the transplant from a donor that was a 100% match in September of 2021. There were no complications, putting her on the road to recovery.
With AML conquered, Annmarie now uses her story to help others. “You may have been given one hell of a mountain, but you can still choose to land on a glacier,” she says, referring to a recent post-transplant excursion she embarked on that involved her and her son Hunter landing atop Colony Glacier, a frozen spectacle of the Alaskan wilderness near where her son is stationed in the Air Force.
Annmarie says her intent is to help as many people as she can and there are a variety of ways that she puts this belief into practice. One way that she is trying to help the community is by promoting awareness for the need for blood donations.
Speaking on her experience she says, “I probably had over 100 bags of blood and platelets easily. Without the people that donated that, I would not have lived.”
Annmarie hosted her own blood and bone marrow drive recently which was quite successful and she seeks to dispel the notion that donating is painful, something that may discourage potential donors.
“We need blood and platelet donations,” says Annmarie. “Not just for people like me that went through what I went through but there are kids that have AML, children that have different types of blood disorders, and there is a shortage. That’s why they weren’t able to help me in Bay City.”
Another way Annmarie uses her experience to reach out and help others is through Blooming Consultants, a mental health clinic that she runs located in Hale.
Although one can certainly imagine the strain of taking over a year off work due to battling a disease as aggressive as AML, Annmarie has thankfully been able to resume her work there and continue to give back to the community. Annmarie and her associates display passion for what they do, claiming that they find fulfillment in helping their patients, many of which are children, develop tools for improving mental health and working through trauma.
While Annmarie is still not able to work as much as she’d like to, and still suffers from feelings of lethargy due to the immunosuppressive medication she is on, she is gradually improving and expects that she will soon be able to get off the medication entirely. She celebrates how far she has come and credits her success to the blood donations that have been made and the prayers and thoughtfulness that have been shown to her. The doctors say it’s truly a miracle how well she’s doing after combating the illness, and the future is optimistic for Annmarie.
As a lover of camping and the outdoors, Annmarie is thrilled to continue her recovery and regain more of her energy so that she can continue to do the things she is passionate about: spending time with her family outdoors, advocating the importance of blood donations to those in need, and guiding others to overcome their own personal mountains in search of a silver-lined glacier.