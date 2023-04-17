TAWAS CITY – Iosco County schools Whittemore-Prescott and Tawas Area met for a non-league baseball doubleheader on Wednesday. The Cardinals had a late rally to win game one 4-3, but the hosting Braves got their revenge in game two with a 21-4 victory.
In game one, Jake Hazen pitched well for the Braves striking out 10 batters in five and two-third innings of work. Tawas led 3-1 entering the last inning, but were unable to hang on as the Cardinals staged a rally.
Tawas had Max Herrick get a double, Evan Mochty had a triple, walked once and scored a run and Bobby Turner had a hit and an RBI.
Dylan Cockrell was the winning pitcher, as he went six innings and gave up three runs, one earned on two hits, eight strikeouts and two walks.
Brady Oliver, Dylan Donaghy, Cockrell and Nathan Lintz all had one hit. Dillan Parent also had the go-ahead two run single in the top of the sixth.
“We lost one just like that at Houghton Lake (earlier in the week), so it was nice to get an uplifting win,” W-P head coach Ed Mervyn said. “They are still beating themselves at times and when you get a thriller like that, it lifts the spirts up.”
In game two, Cooper Gorman earned the win, pitching two and two-third innings and giving up three earned runs on two hits, three strikeouts and four walks.
“It was good to see us start swinging the bats like I know we are capable of, scoring 14 runs in the first inning,” Tawas head coach Shane Plank said.
Turner had a double, three singles, six RBI and three runs, Herrick had two hits, three RBI and one run, Gavin Shawn had a double, one RBI, two walks and scored three times.
For the Cardinals, Lintz and Cockrell both singled and scored runs.
Tawas opened its week on Monday, April 10 at Alpena. They lost both games that night, 18-10 in game one and 3-2 in the nightcap.
In game one, Ethan Hedglin and Granite Barringer shared time on the mound. Kadin Bellinger had a double, two singles, two RBI and two runs, Evan Mochty had three hits, one RBI and scored twice and Barringer had a triple, a double, one walk, one RBI and came in to score three runs.
“We trailed 6-2 after three innings, we battled back and took a 10-6 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning,” Plank said. “We had a rough inning defensively, giving up 12 runs.”
In the close game two loss, Mochty took the loss, pitching four innings and giving up three runs, two earned on four hits, two strikeouts and three walks.
Bobby Turner had two hits on offense and Bellinger and Jake Hazen had one RBI each.
“Pitching was good on both sides, we just couldn’t hit the ball like we did in the first game,” Plank said. “Came up short in a pitchers’ duel.”
Tawas wrapped up its week with a home sweep over rival Oscoda on Saturday, with scores of 12-2 and 18-3.
Hedglin was the winner in game one, going five innings and giving up two earned runs on six hits, nine strikeouts and one walk.
Hazen had three hits, two RBI and scored twice, Gorman and Gavin Shawn had one double, one single and two RBI each and Max Herrick had a triple and a single.
“We put it all together,” Plank said. We had defense. Ethan threw the ball good on the mound. We had offense, had a big six run fourth inning to help us get the win.”
In the second game, Mochty got the win, as he went three and two-third innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits, six strikeouts and five walks.
Shawn had a triple, two singles, three RBI, three runs and one walk, Gorman had three hits, one walk, four RBI and scored twice and Hunter Oliver had a double, two RBI and he also scored a run.
“We started out with a nine run first inning,” Plank said. “We were able to get some of our younger guys some playing time. It felt good that we were able to take two games from our rival. I hope we can keep our bats going.”
Tawas (3-5 overall) heads to a tournament at Ubly on Saturday and returns home to take on visiting Meridian on Monday.
The Cardinals also played at Houghton Lake on Monday, April 10. They split those games with the Bobcats, winning game one 8-4 and losing game two 3-2.
In game one, Nathan Lintz got the win, tossing all six innings and giving up four runs, one earned on one hit, eight strikeouts and two walks.
“That game we just came off getting beat by Beaverton so to win the next game, it was a lifter and it carried over to the second game but we just came up short,” Mervyn said.
Lintz helped his own cause with a double, two singles, one RBI and three runs, Donaghy had two hits, two RBI and one run, Bransen Bellville had a double and two RBI and Brady Oliver had one hit. Christian Tocco also had one hit and one RBI.
In game two, Cockrell pitched four innings of relief, striking out 10. Oliver took the loss, giving up two earned runs and a walk-off hit.
Donaghy and Lintz had one hit and one RBI each and Oliver also singled.
“It was a good game, they are starting to play like I thought they would at the beginning of the year,” Mervyn said. “We still have some humps to get over, our defense has to get a little bit better and our pitching other than the first two has to get a whole lot better.”
W-P (2-4 overall) were scheduled to play up at Atlanta on Monday, plays at Posen on Thursday and hosts Hillman on Monday.