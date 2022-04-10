WHITTEMORE – For whatever reason, longtime Whittemore-Prescott baseball head coach Ed Mervyn could not quite get his pitching staff going last spring. He doesn’t expect that to be the case this year though, as he feels comfortable with as many as six kids on the mound.
“I think our pitching is going to be ahead of where it was last year overall,” he said. “I don’t know who our number one, number two or number three will be yet, but Nick Smith has been throwing really well, Luke Mervyn has been throwing well and Shawn Lauria has been throwing well too. They are seniors and I expect that they will take some responsibility there. Brady Oliver and Nathan Lintz are juniors (that can pitch) and Bransen Bellville has been working at it too. Overall, our pitching will be a whole lot better than it was last year. Their approach on things are better and they have focused on throwing strikes better.”
The improvement doesn’t end with the pitching staff.
“I think as a team we are going to hit better than we did last year,” Mervyn said. “The defense, I would like to think that we are there but right now, that is probably going to be one of the things we concentrate on a bit harder. We just haven’t had any reps on a full size field. The inside is OK, but things change when you get on a field and that is the part we will have to find out about.”
On this year’s team are Oliver, Bill Lafranca, Cole Schmidt, Chase Beech, Luke Aiello, Smith, Christian Tocco, Mark Howie, Eli Muprhy, Sean Richmond, Bellville, Alex Morgan, Sam Vyner, Dylan Cockrell, Mervyn, Lauria and Lintz.
“We have some good athletes out,” Mervyn said. “They seem to be working hard and hopefully when we get outside we have covered the things that we need to be done in a game but you always seem to fall short on a couple of them.”
W-P went 5-14 last year. The Cards host Houghton Lake today (Wednesday) and makes the trip to AuGres on Saturday for a tournament.
“I’m not sure what everyone else has got (in the North Star League) but I think we can be a contender,” Mervyn said. “Oscoda lost an awful lot and Mio lost one of their better pitchers, but Rogers City might be the team to look out for. I think we can be competitive, a lot better than we were last year.”