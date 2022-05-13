OSCODA — The Wurtsmith Air Museum, located at the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, will be opening for the 2022 season on May 21, Armed Forces Day.
The museum highlights the more than 100 years of aviation history that has taken place at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base with three aircraft hangars of history related to the Air Force in Oscoda and the United States.
Last year, according to organizers, the museum hosted more than 2,700 visitors from all over the United States. It will be open until mid-October and is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for those 12-years-old and under and free for children aged 5-year-old and under. Active duty military can visit the museum for free.
Museum Chairman Don Gauvreau said there are many exciting things to see at the museum, which includes many donated artifacts from the days when Wurtsmith was a Strategic Air Command facility operating B-52 bombers during the Cold War.
Gauvreau said that museum volunteers — many of which were actually servicemembers who were stationed at the facility until it was closed in 1993 — have been busy getting the museum ready for visitors.
This includes taking many items that were in storage and putting them back on display, as well as cleaning the hangars of dust and dirt for visitors to come see the exhibits.
He said volunteers are also stocking the museum’s gift shop with memorabilia items, including new shirts with new designs for the museum.
Although the items that are housed at the museum are too many to list — and include everything from small military equipment like radios, to full-sized aircraft housed in the hangars — there are a few things that Gauvreau said are very unique items the public can see.
He said the crown jewel of the museum, in his opinion, is the museum’s Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star two-seater jet training aircraft. He said it was one of the first jets that was used by the United States to train World War II pilots on handling and flying jet fighters. He said the aircraft was used during the Korean conflict in the 1950s and had two pilot seats.
Another item was constructed at the museum from authentic wooden parts from the World War II era, as well as parts crafted by members of the museum. That piece is the museum’s Waco CG-4 wooden glider used during World War II. The same type of gliders were used by the military during the D-Day Invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944.
The gliders were used to carry as many as 13 troops, and their equipment into battle, or larger items like keeps or artillery pieces. The replica is not fully built, but if it was would have an 80-foot wingspan, said Gauvreau. Pilots steered gliders, were towed into the sky and released by aircraft.
He said that those who have not visited the museum should do so because it is an entertaining activity and a good way to learn about Oscoda and American aviation history.
“It’s a good history lesson for all ages,” he said. “Especially for younger kids. They can see just what went on when the base was first established here in the early 1920s.”
More information about the museum, as well as access to its online gift shop, can be found by visiting the museum at wurtsmithairmuseum.net.