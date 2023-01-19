EAST TAWAS – The picturesque Tawas Point Lighthouse tower, which has cemented itself as a key landmark of East Tawas and a popular vacation destination for tourists, will be getting a well-deserved facelift this summer.
The $500,000 project is something Tawas Point State Park Supervisor Micah Jordan says Michigan’s Parks and Recreation Division have been working to implement for some time now and thanks to federal funding for state infrastructure and outdoor recreation via the American Rescue Plan, which was enacted in March of last year.
“We finally have the dollars to do it,” Jordan said.
He said the project will be handled by a group that specializes in this type of work and aims to restore the appearance of the lighthouse to its original state and improve the durability of the tower by removing the stucco work currently encompassing its walls. With its outer spalling removed, the tower’s brick walls will be repaired and given a fresh coat of paint that will allow for more effective moisture control and prevent degradation of the structure for years to come.
The interior will be receiving a similar treatment – freshly painted walls, new windows, and enhanced metalwork are all improvements visitors will be able to enjoy during their next visit to the historic site.
Although public tours and the lighthouse keeper program will be suspended for the duration of the restoration, Jordan anticipates the work to wrap up sometime in the fall. In the meantime, the lighthouse’s gift shop will continue to operate during its routine schedule, opening after Memorial Day.
Although the lighthouse’s temporary suspension of its public services may come as a disappointment to those who planned to scale its winding stairs this summer, the many improvements to the facility are sure to make it well worth the wait.