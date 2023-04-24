TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area softball team faced some tough competition at the Beaverton Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Braves took on three quality teams, but lost each contest; 15-2 to Unionville-Sebewaing, 11-1 to Ithaca and 5-0 to Gladstone.
“Started the day off with defending Division 4 state champs USA, they look poised to make another postseason run, everyone hits in their lineup,” head coach Marcus Doan said. “They swing the bat very well. Kori Schaaf hit a ‘nuke’ as the girls like to call it, but that was about the extent of our offense. Nora Kassuba added an RBI but we couldn’t seem to string together any hits.”
Kassuba struck out one batter in four innings of work and Kelsey Look was able to strike out one in a single inning of work.
Schaaf had a home run, a single and one RBI and with one hit apiece was Reese Cadorette, Addyson Otremba, Elise Klinger, Khloe Barringer and Kassuba. Kassuba also had an RBI and walked.
Against Ithaca, Tawas fell behind 11-1 after two innings, but was able to play the final three innings scoreless.
Look took the loss, striking out one batter. Schaaf was effective in relief, throwing two and one-third scoreless innings, giving up five hits.
“We had to try to play catch up again in game two against Ithaca,” Doan said. “We were only able to plate one run in the second.”
Marisol Klinger, E. Klinger and Barringer had one hit each, with Barringer getting one RBI. Schaaf also walked and scored a run.
Against Gladstone, Schaaf took the loss, going five innings and giving up five runs on 11 hits, four strikeouts and three walks.
“(This) was our best game of the day,” Doan said. “We weren’t able to get the ball rolling on offense, but our pitching and defense were much better. Take away a couple uncharacteristic mistakes, and this game was much closer.”
Otremba and Ellary Warner had the team’s only hit in the games, with Look also reaching via walk.
“Playing top tier teams can be kind of a double edged sword,” Doan said. “They can either defeat and deflate us, or it can sharpen our skills. I am hoping for the latter of the two. We faced three very good teams on Saturday and let’s hope it pays dividends at the end of the season.”
Tawas (5-8 overall) played at home against Meridian on Monday, heads to a tournament at Gladwin on Saturday and heads to Pinconning on Monday.