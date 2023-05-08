WHITTEMORE – The Oscoda softball team had plenty of offense and good pitching in their road North Star League Big Dipper opener at Whittemore-Prescott on Thursday. As a result, the Lady Owls won both games of the doubleheader, 15-5 and 15-2.
Kingsley Backstrom got the win in the opener.
Emma Michaud had a double, single and two RBI and getting two singles each was Mia Whipkey (three RBI), Emily MacGregor (two RBI), Kelsey Serra, Ava Gooch, Avery Lopez and Josi Kellstrom (one home run, five RBI).
In game two, Serra earned the win, striking out nine batters in what head coach Tucker Whitley called “a dominant performance.”
Backstrom hit her first career home run and had a single, Whipkey had a double and two singles Lopez had two singles and Riley Beauchamp had a single as well.
“We played well on defense and our bats were ready early,” Whitley said. “We still have some small things to tighten up defensively, but we continue to make progress. Kingsley Backstrom hit her first career long ball and it was out as soon as it left the bat.”
Stats for Whittemore-Prescott were not provided.
On Saturday, Oscoda played in a tournament at Alcona. The Owls lost to Onaway 12-5 in game one and lost to Alcona 6-3.
“This was the first tournament of the year for us, and we struggled early in game one,” Whitley said. “We weren’t playing complimentary ball and long defensive half innings turned into short offensive half innings. That’s a recipe for a long game. I was proud of the way the girls refused to quit fighting.”
Serra had two singles in game one and with one each was Michaud, Whipkey and Backstrom.
In game two, Backstrom took the loss while Libby Mongeau had a double and a single, Gooch had a double and a single, Serra had two hits, Allee Goslee doubled and had an RBI and Kellstrom and Whipkey had one hit each.
“Backstrom threw really well against Alcona,” Whitley said. “Our bats were quiet until the sixth inning where we scored our three runs. We had a couple offensive rallies stall out at important points in the game, and we will figure that out. Our base running has improved but can still be better. This team has yet to reach even half of its potential.”