WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott volleyball team had a busy day at a tournament at Standish-Sterling on Saturday, Aug. 26. The Lady Cardinals went 2-1-3 in their matches.
W-P opened with a loss to Carrollton 25-8 and 25-9 and then defeated Standish-Sterling 25-22 and 25-18. They also took down AuGres 25-15 and 25-21. They played to splits with Pinconning (19-25 and 25-21), Houghton Lake 25-18 and 15-25 and Midland Calvary Baptist (25-18 and 14-25).
“I thought in all, we had a good day,” head coach Cathy Blust said. “Our passing is an improvement and we were able to get some good swings on offense. We do have some work to do to clean up our serving game.”
Leading the team on the day was Belle Steinley with 34 kills, three aces and nine digs, Brianne Wanks had 15 kills, six aces and 11 digs, Claire Blust had nine kills, six aces, 33 digs and 58 assists, Taylor Lomason had five kills, nine aces, two blocks and three digs, Cadence Smith had three kills and three aces, Riley Stephens had four aces and four digs and London Crossley chipped in with three kills.
W-P returns to action on Sept. 12 with a North Star League crossover match at AuGres. On Sept. 13 the Cardinals play a NSL Big Dipper contest at Mio.