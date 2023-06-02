EAST TAWAS – Iosco-Arenac District Library will host Jerry Berg, director of the Swordsman Museum and Academy, located near Grand Rapids, for two programs highlighting Viking weaponry and society.
On Wednesday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the East Tawas Community Center, the topic will be the history and weaponry of Viking warrior societies. On Thursday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m. at Ye Olde Courthouse, Omer, the topic will be elite Viking warrior groups.
Berg has a passion for Viking era history, weaponry and warrior groups across Medieval Europe. He is an expert in historical and modern swordsmanship techniques and weaponry.
The programs are free and open to the public. For more information, contact the library at 989-362-2651 or visit its website at www.ioscoarenaclibrary.org.