WHITEFISH Twp. – Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) firefighters and local partners worked to suppress a wildfire, estimated at 35 acres in size, in Chippewa County's Whitefish Township. The fire is contained.
The fire, called the Goose Marsh Fire due to its proximity to a nearby marsh, was reported at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15. It was burning in a sandy, difficult to access pine forest. No structures are reported as threatened.
Several bulldozers, large water units and all-terrain vehicles were used to access and fight the blaze.
The DNR was assisted by firefighters from the Whitefish Township Fire Department and Hulbert Township Fire Department. Other agencies assisting include the Whitefish Township EMS, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Bay Mills Police Department and Chippewa County Central Dispatch.
The fire cause is under investigation.