EAST TAWAS – Marital bliss turns into the unthinkable? Yes, something diabolical may occur during the 1980s-themed wedding reception of Mae Donna and Sean Pennz at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Tawas Bay Beach Resort in East Tawas.
Join the light-hearted drama for an evening of fun and frivolity, as proceeds benefit Augie's Cares, a community foundation that directly impacts local people and events. During the meal, suspects may be nervous because Magnum D.I. is on the prowl. Who will he prove is the heinous person? George Boy? Sweet Cicone? Fanny Faye Baker? Toni Oregano? Lindi Lauper? Beetle Juicer? Attend the event and see for yourself!
Tickets are now on sale for $45 at Tawas Bay Beach Resort. Be sure to get your tickets early, seating is limited.