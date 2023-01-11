AUSABLE — At their regular Jan. 3 meeting, the AuSable Township Board of Trustees passed two ordinances that will increase rates effective Feb. 1.
Ordinance Number 83 increases the sewer rate by 3%. Motion by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, support from Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis, passed unanimously.
Superintendent Eric Strayer reported that Oscoda Township had increased the rates it is charging AuSable Township by 4% for 2023. The rate increase will go into effect on Feb. 1.
Ordinance Number 84 increases the water rate by 3%. This increase will also go into effect on Feb. 1. Motion by Ramsdell, support from Clerk Kelly Graham, passed unanimously.