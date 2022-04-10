HALE – With nine seniors on the roster, the Hale baseball team has a luxury that not many in this area have. First year head coach Jerud Kimmerer certainly notices the experience in his squad as they prep for the 2022 season.
“We are showing some really good potential,” he said. “We are well-balanced. We have some players that can play infield, some that can play outfield and we have about nine different people that can pitch and four that are showing an interest in catching. It has been a good year so far. I would see us doing pretty well.”
Those seniors are Gage Kangas (pitcher, shortstop, .600 batting average last year), Brandon Maddox (pitcher, catcher, .369 average), Robert Roseburgh (outfield), Kevin Kesler (outfield), Zach Kopeke (outfield), Gavyn Wright (first base, pitcher), Jerrick Johnson (second base), Nathan Hall (third base) and Mike Koepke (infield, outfield, .407 average).
“It is kind of a double-edged sword, when you get a (senior) turnout like this because next year you lose nine,” Kimmerer said. “It is going to be bittersweet, but it is nice having these kids come in. They have stuck together since kindergarten. They’re a phenomenal group, they work well together. They like having fun but they also like getting down to business and wining some games. They came off a struggling basketball season and I can tell you one thing, they are hungry to win some baseball games.”
Also, on the team this year will be juniors Bryant Kesler (outfield), Jeff Guoan (second base), Preston Bassi (outfield, .416 average) and freshman Sam Patten (catcher, second base, pitcher).
With around 24 kids in the program, Hale is also attempting to field a JV team this season.
“Our team goal is one game at a time,” Kimmerer said. “We don’t want to look too far ahead because when we do, we lost track of what we are doing now. We would like to do well in districts, but we want to win some games on the way and worry about them as they come.”
Hale opens the season at home against Oscoda on Monday and hosts Oscoda on Thursday, April 21.
“If you like baseball this is going to be a good year for it, there’s going to be a lot of good teams out there,” Kimmerer said. “It is going to be a good year for baseball.”