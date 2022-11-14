EAST TAWAS – As has been previously reported, the Tawas Utility Authority (TUA) wastewater treatment facility has been out of compliance for several years. Most recently, the City of East Tawas received a letter dated Nov. 4 from Charles Bauer, District Supervisor, with the Water Resources Division of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) addressing ongoing violations.
While the letter addressed some improvements that had been made since 2021, it also identified a number of current violations. The letter identified the need for four staff, currently there are three full-time staff employed by the TUA; Franklin Histed, project manager, Eric Stein, operator, and Nick Towne, maintenance. Bauer described the need for the facility to be fully staffed as “imperative.”
Bauer’s letter addresses the backlog of capital improvements, TUA’s response to violations in 2021 and the fact that the TUA decided to not move forward with capital improvements.
“This response is not adequate because on August 16, 2022, the TUA voted down the motion to move forward with tentatively approving a construction contract for improvements at the wastewater treatment plant and subsequently terminated the funding secured under the State Revolving Fund (SRF),” Bauer stated.
As previously reported, working together Tawas City and East Tawas, obtained bids for completing infrastructure repairs that are needed. The engineer estimated the cost to be $11 million, $17 million in funds were sought and when bids were received, they ranged from $19 million to $20 million.
The letter from Bauer also addressed the lack of testing and completion of data reports.
“The Facility did not successfully complete DMRQA Study 41 in violation of Part I.A.10, Discharge Monitoring Report-Quality Assurance Study Program, of the permit. The Facility failed to submit the Data Report Form which includes a signature of certification that the results are true and accurate. In addition, the Facility’s initial Total Residual Chlorine (TRC) test failed – the Facility did successfully retest for TRC,” Bauer stated.
During April 2022, testing identified excess levels of fecal coliform in the effluent. Fecal coliforms are the group of the total coliforms that are considered to be present specifically in the gut and feces of warm-blooded animals. The effluent limit is 400 cts per 100 milliliters, the effluent tested at 607 cts per 100 milliliters four days in a row in April.
In his letter, Bauer asked that at a minimum the City of East Tawas:
• Identify a funding source(s) and time frames for the completion of the remaining capital improvements and significant concerns outlined in the Facility’s Asset Management Plan.
• Discuss steps to bring the current level of staffing to the levels outlined in the OMM.
• Provide a plan to immediately address the failing concrete walkways which are in significant disrepair and extend over the oxidation ditch/final clarifier structures.
The Council did not write a response to Bauer. At their Nov. 10 meeting they discussed the ongoing problems with the wastewater treatment plant. City Manager Brent Barringer reported that it was difficult trying to manage the TUA by committee. He added that a formal direction from the City of East Tawas would be appropriate at this time.
Council member Dave Leslie said that West Branch and Ogemaw have a clear agreement of how their utility authority is managed.
“Someone needs to be responsible,” Leslie said. He added that Barringer had spent time with the engineer and contractor above what is required of his City Manager position. Leslie added that no one was at the helm of the wastewater treatment plant and that the City needs to be confident that the requirements of the permit are being met at the lowest cost for constituents. He stated that egos needed to be left at the door.
Leslie described sewer as “an essential commodity” and added “we can’t do the same thing we did from 1986 to now.”
Mayor Bruce Bolen reported that the SRF (Clean Water State Revolving Fund) application has been submitted for 2024.
“I think we are in good shape,” Bolen commented.
Barringer commented that the TUA needs to be led by one party if it is going to be successful. He added that a decision needs to be made about who is going to lead.
“What’s the difference between HSRUA (Huron Shores Regional Utility Authority) and TUA?” asked Council member Blinda Baker.
Barringer responded that a water plant is different than a sewer plant and that there are less things that can go wrong. Baker reminded the Council members that she had served as the Secretary/Treasurer of the TUA from 1985-2019. She said that plant operators brought things that needed to be done to the two municipalities, but they were not willing to spend the money.
“Shame on us. You’re never going to finish anything unless you get started,” Baker concluded. Bolen concluded that TUA is not functioning as it should.
In a follow-up interview Clerk/Treasurer Julie Potts reported that Inframark, hired by the TUA to operate and maintain the wastewater treatment plant, would be responding to the letter from Bauer.