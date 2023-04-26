EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) is pleased to once again be teaming with local nonprofit fitness and wellness group, the Tawas Wellness Warriors (TWW), to host the 5k run/walk during Tawas Bay Summerfest.
Summerfest is an annual, three-days-long celebration, and the 2023 rendition has been scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, July 13-15.
"Last year was the first year that we partnered with the Warriors to bring the 5k event back to Tawas Bay Summerfest. We are happy we can make the event happen again," TACC Executive Director Samantha Duvall said of the run/walk, for which registration is now open.
The event was previously hosted by the Tawas Kiwanis Club; however, after cancelling the event for two years because of COVID, those from TACC say that the Kiwanis group decided they no longer were able to host the event.
In 2022, with the combined efforts of the TWW and TACC, the 5k made its return and brought in 110 participants.
"Last year we were overwhelmed with the support from the community on race day. We were hoping to have at least 50 participants, and we had over one hundred!" Duvall remarked. "We are excited to see what this year will bring!"
The 5k run/walk will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 14, and participants will travel along Tawas Lake and through East Tawas neighborhoods. The race will begin and end at the East Tawas Community Center, on the Robert C. Bolen Memorial Park side.
The event is open to those of all fitness levels and ages, and has two separate categories – one for runners and one for walkers.
The 5k will be timed and medals will be awarded to runners in the following: M/F Overall, M/F Masters (40+), M/F (first, second, third), U13, U18, U30, U40, U50, U60 and 60+. Medals will also be awarded to walkers, for the first through third place overall winners.
Registration can be done online at www.runsignup.com, by clicking the "Find a Race" tab, typing in "Tawas" and selecting "Tawas Bay Summerfest 5k Run/Walk."
The link is also available on the TACC website, at tawas.com.
Registration is $30 until July 13, and $35 the day before and day of the event. Strollers are welcome, but organizers ask that there be no pets or bikes.
For any questions, TACC representatives may be reached by calling 989-362-8643.
More details about Tawas Bay Summerfest, including a complete schedule of events for 2023, can be found on the Summerfest website at www.tawassummerfest.com.