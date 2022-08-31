ALPENA — Alpena Community College is kicking off a yearlong celebration marking its 70th anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 1-5 p.m.
The public is invited to gather at the registration tent on the banks of the Thunder Bay River behind Van Lare Hall on Johnson Street in Alpena before departing on guided and semi-guided tours of the campus. All campus buildings will be open to the public, with ACC staff, students, and volunteers available to answer questions and update the public on what ACC has to offer.
For more information, including how to RSVP to the event, as well as details on participating in ACC’s 70th anniversary virtual time capsule, visit https://discover.alpenacc.edu/about/70th.php.
Founded in 1952, Alpena Community College brought higher education to Northeast Michigan by offering college classes at Alpena High School as part of the K-14 school district. The first class of 23 students graduated in June 1954.
For more information about Alpena Community College, please contact 989-356-9021 or visit www.alpenacc.edu.