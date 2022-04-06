OSCODA — For developer Pam Loveless, the third time was not the charm, as her third letter of intent to purchase Furtaw Field was allowed to expire on March 30 without action by the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees at their March 28 meeting.
The trustees previously rejected two letters of intent (LOIs) from Loveless to purchase Furtaw Field at their Feb. 28.
Undaunted after the Feb. meeting, Loveless, doing business as PKL Homes, went back to the drawing board and worked with an architect to attempt to address concerns board and community members had expressed about her two previous LOIs. Loveless was told her purchase price of $150,000 was too low so she increased it to $250,000. Trustee Bill Palmer acknowledged that Loveless had “significantly increased the amount”.
To address the objections about the aesthetics of shipping container apartments, Loveless planned to clad the buildings and change the roofs to appear like more traditional builds. To address community objections, she included an outdoor theater, splashpad, pickleball court, fire pit, EV charging station, public restrooms and open greenspace. Loveless brought Burton Cardwell from Blox in Grand Rapids with her to address any concerns.
“I like what you did with the layout, but they are still containers. You definitely hit the mark for what I am envisioning,” Trustee Steve Wusterbarth told Loveless.
Cardwell attempted to address Wusterbarth’s concerns stating that containers have an emotional draw for people, either positive or negative. He referred to the project as “transformative” for the community.
“We have metal buildings all around us. We clad them in cement, brick, vinyl, etc.” Cardwell said. Wusterbarth asked how long of a span would be possible with containers.
“Forty feet with reinforcement from traditional steel construction,” Cardwell responded.
Clerk Josh Sutton asked about the strength of the containers. Cardwell responded that they can be stacked nine high and that Blox has two structural engineers and an architect employed by the company.
Palmer brought up that the board had charged the Planning Commission to determining the needs of a building that would include the township offices, police and fire departments, and a community center. Palmer reported that the Planning Commission had met once, had a second meeting scheduled and that he estimate that the process would take quite some time to complete. Palmer suggested tabling a decision on the LOI from Loveless until the Planning Commission finished its process.
Supervisor Ann Richards reminded the board that the Economic Improvement Committee had held three public meetings last summer at the Warrior Pavilion to get input into the future of Furtaw Field.
“We have not gotten that summary back. We need to look at that. You spent thousands of dollars.” She added, referring to the multiple plans for Furtaw Field that were drawn up after the meetings.
Richards accused the board of sending mixed messages and said “we need to get our proverbial stuff together”. She told Loveless that she was very appreciative of the amount of money that she wanted to invest in our community. Richards added that the board was “dragging the community on an emotional roller coaster”. She added that the township needed to be very careful with a private entity providing public use.
Loveless reminded the board that they had listed the property as available.
Sutton asked Palmer what the timeframe would be for tabling. He responded that the Planning Commission would need to hold multiple meetings and that their process would take time. Sutton asked that if the property was going to be used for municipal use should it be pulled from the disposable list.
“Right now we have it for sale but we don’t want to sell it,” he concluded.
This led to a discussion about what tabling meant.
Loveless asked if the property was put back on the list, would they entertain an LOI from her. She also asked for first right of refusal. Richards told her that given that it was public land, first right of refusal would not be appropriate. Given that the LOI had an expiration date of March 30, the board voted to not act on it and let it expire. Motion by Richards, with support from Wusterbarth, passed unanimously.
Sutton then made a motion to remove Furtaw Field from the disposable property list until the Planning Commission completed its process. The motion received support from Treasurer Jaimie McGuire and passed unanimously.
During public comment Rick Koenig expressed his frustrations with there not being a summary of the meetings held at the Warrior Pavilion. Koenig has repeatedly told the board that he attended all three meetings and has asked about the summary. When asked about the public's frustrations, both Richards and McGuire said they understood them.
The board also took the following actions:
- In a vote of 5 to 2, with Richards and Wusterbarth voting no, approved an LOI for the sale of a 2.9 acre property on California in the Wurstmith District to Loveless. The board received a competing LOI for the property from Mary Ed Teuton. Loveless said she could start the project of building container housing in six months, Teuton asked for three years to build her project. Palmer made the motion to approve the sale of the California property to Loveless for $12,000, with support from Sutton. Palmer said he supported the sale because the township “desperately needs housing”. He added that only two buildings had been built in the past four years and that the township needed to move “as quickly as possible”. “We need housing in Oscoda now,” Palmer concluded. Wusterbarth said he voted no because he would like to see “shovels in the ground” on Loveless’ current project to build container apartments across from the former base. Loveless explained that she too would love to see “shovels in the ground”, that she has been under contract for 60 days and is waiting for the current owner to clear the property as agreed. McGuire thanked Teuton for her LOI and wished her luck.
- In a vote of 5 to 2, with Richards and Wusterbarth voting no, approved an LOI for the sale of a 2.58 acre property on 5944 Michigan Ave. in the Wurstmith District for $10,000 that is zoned multi-family or light manufacturing to Loveless. The board also had a competing offer from Teuton for this parcel. Motion by Palmer, support from Sutton.
- Unanimously approved hiring Ethan Brandt as the newest member of the Oscoda Township Police Department on a conditional basis pending successful completion of all testing. Superintendent Tammy Kline said that there were three candidates and that Brandt “seems like he would be a good fit”. Motion by McGuire, support from Sutton. Brandt is a lifelong Alcona resident and worked with the Alcona County Sheriff’s Department for the past year.
- Unanimously approved hiring Great Lakes Fireworks to put on the 4th of July fireworks display at a cost of $12,000. Supervisor Ann Richards reminded attendees that the fireworks will take place on the 4th if the weather cooperates. If weather conditions do not allow, the display is moved to July 5th. The fireworks will be launched from the Oscoda Beach Park pier. AuSable Township will be asked to contribute to the cost. Motion by Palmer, support from Sutton.
- At the request of Fire Chief Allan McGregor, unanimously approved starting the process to purchase a new fire truck. The cost of the truck was included in the 2023 Capital Improvement Plan. According to McGregor the time to delivery is currently 22 months. The new truck will replace Engine 6 and the rescue truck. According to Kline, the plans currently do not include a ladder.
- At the request of Fire Chief McGregor, unanimously approved purchasing new bunker gear from WestShore Fire at a cost of $83,844. Previously the board had approved an amount not to exceed $65,000, however, all three bids obtained exceeded $80,000, with the bid from WestShore being the lowest. The purchase will replace the brush truck purchase for $80,000 that was moved to 2023. The additional $3,844 will come from the fire hose replacement allotment for 2022 of $22,500. Motion by Spencer, support from McGuire.
- Unanimously approved putting out a request for proposals for dust control during the months of May and July. Motion by Palmer, support from Cummings. Proposals are due to the township on Thursday, April 14 by noon.
- Unanimously approved renewing the fire services contract with Wilbur Township in the amount of $9,187. Motion by Wusterbarth, support from Palmer.
- Unanimously approved payment in the amount of $101,892.83 to RCL Construction for pay request number 4 for replacement of the pump station. Motion by Palmer, support by Wusterbarth.
- Approved payment of several invoices from ROWE Professional Services for the Iosco Exploration Trail, pump station improvements, and F-41 water main project.
- Approved an increase of $5,000 in charges to John Henry Excavating for shoreline erosion work.
- Scheduled a meeting for April 19 to discuss the next steps regarding the sale of the Aune Medical Center Complex. The complex had gone up for auction, however, the bids received did not meet the price threshold set by the township board.
- Unanimously approved use of Furtaw Field for a monthly open-air market.
- Unanimously approved hiring Clarke Aquatic Services for herbicide application on Van Etten Lake.
- Unanimously approved splitting a piece of property for the purpose of a sale.