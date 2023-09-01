OSCODA – The Tawas Area soccer team played at rival Oscoda on Thursday night, for a 7 p.m. kickoff under the lights. The Braves struck down the Owls down, handing them a 5-0 setback in non-league action.
Game details were not available at press time on Friday at noon. Check the Sept. 13 issue of the Iosco County News-Herald or Oscoda Press for further details on the contest.
Oscoda (1-5 overall) hosts Ogemaw Heights on Thursday and heads over to Roscommon on Monday.
On Wednesday, Tawas played in a Northern Michigan Soccer League game at Roscommon, coming away with a 1-1 tie.
“We dominated the first half but couldn’t put the ball in the goal,” head coach Ken Cook said. “In the second half things were more evenly matched. I thought Axel Eklund made some great saves in goal to keep us in it in the second half.”
Gage Maxfield had Tawas’ goal, with May Buyssens getting the assist. Eklund finished with 12 saves in net.
On Monday, Aug. 28 the Braves won a road NMSL contest in Shepherd, 2-1.
“We dominated the game but had a lot of difficulty putting our shots on goal,” Cook said. “They got a breakaway and scored until we shut that down so it couldn’t happen anymore.”
Maxfield netted Tawas’ first goal on an assist by Reuben Edwards. Edwards also scored on a pass from Maxfield.
Eklund played in net, making four saves.
Tawas (4-2-1 overall, 3-2-1 NMSL) heads to McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Thursday and hosts Roscommon on Sept. 13.