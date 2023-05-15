TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area baseball team played two good games at Hillman on Wednesday, May 10. The Braves turned both efforts into wins, topping the Tigers 7-5 and 9-3.
In game one, Jake Hazen got the win, going four and two-third innings and giving up five earned runs on nine hits, three strikeouts and three walks. Ethan Hedglin came in to pitch the final one and one-third innings, striking out three batters and walking one to get the save.
On offense, Kadin Bellinger had a double, single and one run, Granite Barringer had a double and two RBI, Max Herrick had one hit and one RBI and Hazen, Devin Grathoff and Evan Mochty all had one hit each.
“Hazen was tough on the mound and kept us in the game,” head coach Shane Plank said. “Hedglin came in and closed out the game earning a save. Ethan is our ace so he was used in a different situation and came through. Offensively we hit the ball well and had traffic on the bases all game.”
Cooper Gorman got the win in game two, going all six innings and giving up three runs on eight hits, six strikeouts and five walks.
The offense saw Gavin Shawn get three hits and one RBI, Barringer had two hits and three RBI, Mochty had two hits and drove in a run and with one hit each was Gorman, Bobby Turner, Hedglin and Hazen.
“Gorman pitched really well for us in game two going the distance and only giving up three runs,” Plank said. “He kept them off balance all game. Offensively we hit the ball really well as a team collecting 11 hits. It was good to come away with two wins against a good Hillman team.”
On Friday, Tawas played against John Glenn, in a single game held at Dow Diamond in Midland; home of the single A Great Lakes Loons. The Braves lost 10-0, with Hedglin taking the loss. Turner led the offense with a single.
“We played a really talented John Glen team and never really got our bats going,” Plank said. “It was an awesome experience for our team to get a chance to play in a professional stadium. Although the outcome wasn’t what we wanted it was still fun to feel like we were big leaguers.”
On Saturday, Tawas hosted AuGres and was able to get 9-8 and 13-7 wins.
Barringer had the win in game one, going two and two-third innings and giving up one run on one hit, two strikeouts and two walks. Bellinger started the game on the mound.
Herrick had a walk-off single to give the Braves the extra innings win.
Barringer had a double and two singles, Herrick had a triple, single and two RBI, Turner had a double and a single, Mochty had a triple and an RBI and Bellinger had one hit and one RBI.
In game two, Devin Grathoff got the win, going six innings and giving up seven runs, three earned on five hits, four strikeouts and two walks.
Hazen had a triple, two singles, four RBI, three runs and three steals, Hedglin had a double and a single, Barringer had two hits and Gorman had one hit and two RBI.
“This was Grathoff’s first time starting a game on the mound for varsity, he threw the ball really well only giving up five hits,” Plank said. “He was attacking the hitters all game long. It was nice to get back in the win column on Saturday taking the double header from Au Gres after a tough loss Friday night.”
Tawas hosted Coleman on Tuesday, hosts Beaverton on Friday, is at a tournament at Ogemaw Heights on Saturday and hosts Ogemaw on Tuesday.