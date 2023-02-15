OSCODA – The food pantry at the Oscoda United Methodist Church is in need of donations.
The food pantry is open during church hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. According to church member Mary Pasinski, who organizes the pantry, donations that are put in the pantry are gone within a number of days.
The food pantry carries all types of non-perishable foods including boxes of oatmeal and cereal, rice, pasta, sauces, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, canned meats, fish and chicken. Recent donations of bison and chicken are available in the freezer. There is a small box outside of the church that can be accessed 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. In the winter the box contains cereal, oatmeal, pasta and other food items that won’t freeze.
In addition to the food staples the pantry is also in need of personal care items including soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, body wash and feminine hygiene products. Household cleaning products such as dish detergent and laundry detergent are also needed.
The church received donations of coats and has several new children’s coats that are available. A rack of outerwear is also located in the food pantry entryway.
Donations can be dropped off to the church Mondays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.