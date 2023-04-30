OSCODA – After nearly 11 years on the Oscoda Police Department, Officer Danny Gallahar was promoted to sergeant.
The action, recommended by Chief Mark David, took place at the regular meeting of the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees on April 24. The motion by Supervisor Bill Palmer, with support from Trustee Tim Cummings, passed unanimously.
Gallahar joined the department in August 2012 and has served in a number of positions including field training officer. Most recently he was placed at the Oscoda Area Schools to serve as the Community Resource Officer in May 2020.
“I’m excited to be part of the leadership going forward with our department, to see what the future holds and the good things we can do,” said Gallhar when asked about the promotion.
Officer Ethan Brandt was promoted from probationary status to seniority status. Motion by Clerk Josh Sutton with support from Palmer, passed unanimously. Brandt joined the Oscoda Police Department (OPD) in March 2022. He is a lifelong Alcona resident and worked with the Alcona County Sheriff’s Department before joining the OPD.