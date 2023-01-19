TAWAS CITY – Raymond Bruning, Emergency Medical Service (EMS) operations manager for Iosco County, provided the Committee of the Whole with some good news at the Jan. 18 meeting.
Since the last report, Bruning added additional emergency medical technicians (EMTs). Currently the county has seven full-time medics and 12 full-time EMTs. According to Bruning, some were new hires and others have flipped positions.
The county is currently operating four trucks 24 hours per day. Bruning is hoping to have eight full-time medics. Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski, county controller/finance director, said bringing the EMS operations in house was the best decision, adding that when she was first hired 75% of the calls she received were related to EMS. Soboleski said that Bruning was doing a wonderful job and that the feedback had been very positive.
Chair Jay O’Farrell described the changes as the difference between night and day. He said that the senior population doesn’t mind spending their money on these types of services, he told Bruning to keep up the good work.
Bruning also discussed with the commissioners what he should do with two vehicles, a 2016 Ford E450 Ambulance and a 2005 Chevy Suburban. The commissioners discussed how to develop a process for sale or donation of the vehicles that is fair to local municipalities within the county as well as of greatest benefit to taxpayers. Mercy Sales has offered $5,000 for the ambulance. Goodar Township has also expressed an interest in the vehicle.
Commissioner Charles Finley serves as the deputy assistant chief for the Goodar Township Fire Department. He indicated that when Iosco County had no first responders that Goodar had the only first responders in the area. Finley reported that all of the Goodar fire fighters are volunteers and the department does not have $5,000 to pay, referring to the offer from Mercy. After talking about the benefits to Goodar and the details of the functionality of the ambulance, Finley said he would abstain from the vote and that he would totally respect whatever the board decided.
In the past vehicles have been donated to the Iosco Regional Educational Service Agency (IRESA) for use in its classes. Bruning reported that IRESA currently already has two vehicles.
Carruthers-Soboleski said she thought that Bruning should let the other municipalities in the county know about the availability of the vehicles.
Commissioner Terry Dutcher made a motion for Bruning to notify the other municipalities, IRESA and the airport about the availability of the two vehicles and to develop a plan for rotating the availability of vehicles. Support to the motion was provided by Finley, and the motion passed unanimously. Bruning will bring a plan to the Feb. 1 commissioners meeting.