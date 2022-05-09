TAWAS CITY – The monthly Vintage Market will be opening for the season starting on May 14.
The market will be held the second Saturday of each month, from May to October, and will host a different local charity each month. The first fundraiser will be for the Hope Shore Alliance Women’s Shelter.
The market will be held in Brugger’s Plaza (under the big flag), 312 W. Lake St. (US-23), Tawas City, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations will be accepted during the event at Finders Keepers, Fabulous Finds, and Cottage to Castle throughout the month of May.
For information, call 810-730-1449.