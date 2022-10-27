A newly formed group called Iosco Great Start Parent Coalition will be hosting a play at the Tawas Bay Players’ playhouse this weekend.
The production “Shining Stars” will be a fundraiser in order to offer activities for kids five years and under. They also wish to raise awareness of literacy rates and struggles with youngsters in the area.
The group recently installed a little library with free books at Dewey Durant Park and two “talking playground” signs in East Tawas City Park. They also wish to host free play opportunities for kids up to three years old that includes gross motor play structures.
The production will include skits that are modern day twists of well-known fairy tales adapted by producer/director Jolene Grusecki, Abby Boensch, Brittany Kolnitys, Hannah Ogard, and Caroline Mong.
Showtimes are Nov. 5 & 6 at 4 p.m. (after naps and before dinner). Doors open at 3; seats are first come, first served (no online or advance tickets available). Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for those six to 12 years of age and 12-6 years, and free for children five and younger. Cash or checks made payable to Tawas Bay Players are the only payment options.
Should you wish to get more information, email: ioscoparentcoalition@gmail.com.