OSCODA – The Oscoda swim and dive team was able to pick up another dual win in the Independent Swim Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Owls were hosting Ogemaw Heights and picked up a 102-87 victory. Oscoda is now 3-1 overall in league duals.
Oscoda opened up with a win in the medley relay with swims of Joe Rush, Stephen Price, Axel Raybourn and Ben Rudolph. They also had a third place finish in the same event, with Patrick Boje, Aidan Taylor, Julian Gawne and Ryan Story.
The 200 free had third, fourth and fifth place finishes by Carter Nelkie, Jack Garner and Kaleb Williams. Raybourn, Libby Mongeau and Gawne were second, third and fourth in the individual medley.
In the 50 free, it was Rush, Boje and Story taking second, third and fourth. Williams, Nichole Leeseberg and Zach Ridgewell were also in the 50 free and sported personal record times. Taylor won the diving portion and Story dove to a fifth place finish.
The butterfly had Raybourn finish second, and he was joined by Gabe Martin and Gawne who were third and fourth. The 100 free saw a second, third and fifth place finish by Rudolph, Nelkie and Boje. The good times continued in the 500 free, as the Owls had second, third and fifth place swims by Martin, Price and Leeseburg.
They narrowly lost out in the 200 free relay, as the team of Rush, Price, Rudolph and Raybourn had to settle for second. Martin, Nelkie, Boje and Mongeau were able to add third place points.
With the meet still somewhat in doubt, Oscoda won the backstroke thanks to Rush, and Mongeau and Garner were second and fifth.
The breaststroke had Rudolph, Taylor and Price finish one-two-three. In the 400 free relay Nelkie, Gawne, Martin and Mongeau took second and in third was Williams, Garner, Leeseburg and Taylor.
On Saturday, the Owls went to Ogemaw Heights to take part in the Stephanie Rice Memorial Invitational. They took second place with 252 points, Essexville-Garber with 327 points. Alma was also third with 231, Caro was fourth with 203, Ogemaw was next with 189 and Chesaning claimed sixth with 147.
“It was exciting to see the performances of our swimmers,” head coach Elyssa Steward said. “We had some great time drops and lots of personal records. We have some things we need to clean up but overall, we are pretty happy with the results we had today.”
Taylor had an impressive win in the diving portion. The Owls also won the 200 free relay thanks to Rush, Price, Rudolph and Raybourn.
Raybourn was fifth in the 50 free and Rush was fifth in the backstroke. Price added a fifth place finish in the breaststroke.
Oscoda was at Sault Ste. Marie on Monday and returns home on Jan. 31 to take on Caro for an ISC dual.