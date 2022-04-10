OSCODA – There’s no denying it that the Oscoda baseball team has been one of the best squads around in recent years. The Owls have won four straight North Star League championships and also won the program’s first ever district championship last spring.
Oscoda went 26-8 last year, on their way to the regional championship, where they lost a close game against Traverse City St. Francis. They return just three players from that team, but hope to contend this year regardless.
“As of April 4, we have not been out on the field yet and we await some good weather,” fourth year head coach Mark Whitley said. “Indoors, we have been working on throwing, catching and hitting. The pitching staff grades nine through 12 have also been working on their craft while indoors.”
Returning from the 2021 season will be seniors Trevor Miller (pitcher, shortstop), Cameron Fabyan (catcher, outfield) and Hunter Gerow (infield, pitcher).
“Miller returns as the ace on the hill, he was huge in the district championship a year ago and he will bring a big bat with him this year,” Whitley said. “Fabyan will catch most of the games and will also yield a big bat that has potential for a lot of power. Gerow’s speed will have him towards the top of the order to start the year.”
New to the team will be senior Michael Stepp (outfield), juniors Carson Gooch (infield, outfield), Alec Apsitis (outfield), Mason Osborn (outfield), John Langley (outfield, first base), Gavin Hofacer (infield, outfield), Connor Lee (third base, first base), Joe Rush (outfield) and sophomores Michael Myles (pitcher, first base) and Jayce Foster (outfield).
“Our goals for this year is to win the North Star League Big Dipper and to work toward defending our district championship,” Whitley said. “Every year you try and pick up where you left off from the previous year and we will have to work hard after losing quite a few quality players. Looking at our conference, we will have to limit errors and help our pitching staff and we are going to have to improve on hitting and consistently putting the ball in play. Rogers City and Alcona continue to be competitive and we will need to play well to beat them and defend our conference championships.”
Oscoda hosted Pinconning on Tuesday, hosts Grayling on Thursday and heads to Hale on Monday.
“We will be tested early from the likes of Pinconning and Grayling,” Whitley said. “We would love to see some large crowds at the ballpark.”