EAST TAWAS — Develop Iosco (DI) has received a $5,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation supporting a project to identify economic development needs and opportunities in Iosco County.
”The Consumers Energy Foundation is dedicated to ensuring Michigan businesses and communities are growing and have world-class cultural resources,” said Carolyn Bloodworth, secretary/treasurer of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “We’re pleased to support Develop Iosco’s efforts to grow business and benefit Michigan residents for years to come.”
The grant will support the Marketing Blueprint project facilitated by Golden Shovel Agency, a nationally recognized economic development marketing agency focused on helping community development organizations. This four-week project utilizes survey responses from residents, business and community stakeholders to build a customized strategy unique to Iosco County. This grant, in addition to grant funding already received from the Northeast Michigan Council of Governments (NEMCOG), renews DI’s activities in Iosco County.
According to Develop Iosco Vice President, Terry Dutcher, “This grant is now energizing Develop Iosco and Golden Shovel Agency to engage business and community leaders to participate in the Marketing Blueprint. This project will bring synergy to Iosco County’s various Economic Development entities.”
DI will announce the Marketing Blueprint survey outcome and recommendations at its quarterly community meeting to be held on Tuesday, March 29 from 8:30 – 10 a.m. at Eagle Pointe Plaza in Hale. There will be virtual and in-person attendance options. DI will recognize the Consumers Energy Foundation through a check presentation at this meeting as well. All community members interested in economic development are invited.
For additional information, including the link to participate in the survey, visit www.develop-iosco.org
Develop Iosco is a 501-c-3 nonprofit volunteer organization serving as a convener and facilitator for economic development activities within Iosco County related to business development, community connectivity access and housing. As an economic development organization, DI promotes Iosco County as a place for business growth to improve the quality of life for current and new residents.
The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider. The Consumers Energy Foundation enables communities to thrive and grow by investing in what’s most important to Michigan – its people, our planet and Michigan’s prosperity. In 2020, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy and its employees and retirees contributed over $20 million to Michigan nonprofits. For more information about the Consumers Energy Foundation, visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.