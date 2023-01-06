NATIONAL CITY – Iosco County Democratic Party (ICDP) had a successful and productive 2022, according to organizers.
According to Carole Bleau, ICDP chair, the party consists of a dedicated group of people who enjoy serving the community, supporting causes and having fun. During the warm months, the group partnered with Adopt-A-Forest and Adopt-A-Highway to clean several illegal dump sites in Iosco County forests and a two-mile stretch of US-23.
The party donated $1,200 to the Eastern Michigan Food Bank and $935 to NEMCSA to provide a Christmas gift card to homeless persons in Iosco County. They participated in the Family Fun Fair at Oscoda High School, setting up a game and giving prizes to hundreds of kids. They also sponsored the 2022 Perchville Festival and participated in the Chilly Cook-off.
The ICDP also had fun events in 2022. They participated in four community parades and hosted a "Picnic in the Park" featuring Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, with over 100 in attendance. They held several fundraisers that provided funding to operate the Democratic office at 224 Newman St., East Tawas. The fundraisers included member sponsored dinners, an Acrylic Art Pour event and a yoga session with Alaina Edwards from Tawaste.
Party members also celebrated their one-year anniversary at their year-round office location in October and have raised enough money to work toward an additional year there. The ICDP members financially supported six Democratic candidates during the midterm election cycle, the first time the local party has been able to do so.
The group's 2023 outreach goals include donations to the local animal shelter. An annual high school scholarship contest is also under development.
“It’s great to be part of a generous group of people who enjoy serving the community,” Bleau said.