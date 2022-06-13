TAWAS CITY – Zion Lutheran Youth Group is holding a garage sale fundraiser this week
The garage sale on will be held rain or shine Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 720 2nd St., Tawas City.
