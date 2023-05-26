TAWAS CITY – Ascension St. Joseph Hospital recognized pharmacist Joshua Pietras with the Lighthouse Award, which is presented quarterly to an associate who demonstrates the values of Ascension.
Pietras was nominated for his kind and helpful actions this past winter when he encountered a car stuck in a snowbank near Ascension St. Joseph Oscoda Health Park. He stopped to make sure everyone in the car was safe and proceeded to help get the car out of the snowbank. Pietras then continued to his job at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital.
The Lighthouse Award was presented to Pietras by Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Administrator Rose Goick-Saddler.