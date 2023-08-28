OSCODA – The Oscoda volleyball team said hello to the new season on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The Lady Owls were competing in a tri-meet at Ogemaw Heights, where they unfortunately lost both of their matches.
In the first contest, they lost a close one with host Ogemaw, with scores of 23-25, 28-26 and 26-24.
“It was a tough fought, competitive match,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “We missed way too many serves, and our blockers are working to find their timing, but I was really happy with the effort and competitive drive the girls showed, especially for our first match of the season.
“The games were very competitive and the score was back and forth at the end of each game. We were up by three or four points towards the end of games two and three. We need to stay focused to finish those close matches and get the win.”
Oscoda followed this with a straight sets loss to Gladwin, 25-8 and 25-7.
“We just didn’t show any more fight in this match,” Curley said. “I was shocked to see the change in effort so quickly. We have a young team, only two seniors, so I know once we get deeper in the season and our teamwork starts to click, we will have a strong season.”
Leading the team was Luella Whipkey with 14 kills, 13 digs and three aces, Kingsley Backstrom had four kills, 15 digs and three aces, Emma Michaud had 20 assists, five digs and two aces and Emma Hofacer had three kills, two digs and five aces.
On Saturday, Oscoda competed in a tournament at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart. In pool play, Oscoda lost to Roscommon and lost 25-13 and 25-19, lost to Lake City 25-19 and 25-14 and fell to Alma 25-15 and 25-18.
“We are still working on finding the lineup that clicks the best for us right now,” Curley said. “We tried a new lineup for this tournament and overall, I think it will work better in the long run. The girls are putting a lot of mental pressure on themselves and we are working on staying calm, relaxed and having fun.
“I think once we pick up our communication, that will build our confidence and things will flow much more smoothly. We have an athletic and competitive group, and when we are playing as a team, things are going really well.”
The Owls’ day ended in the first round of bracket play, in a 24-26, 25-16 and 15-6 loss to Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
“We started off really strong, our passing looked good, so we were able to get more productive swings on the ball,” Curley said. “It looked like the new lineup was working. We let our communication slow in the next two games and gave up some competitiveness once the other team got a lead.”
For the Owls, Whipkey had 14 kills, one block, 39 digs and four aces on the day. Liz Fulco added 14 kills, one block and two aces, Backstrom also had 14 kills, 24 digs and six aces, Michaud had 48 assists, one kill and one ace and Hofacer had five kills, one block, seven digs and seven aces.
Oscoda heads to play at Beaverton today (Wednesday) and will return home to take on rival Tawas Area on Tuesday.