TAWAS CITY – First Baptist Church of Tawas City will host the talented Dennis Guizdala during its Sunday, July 24 service at 11 a.m.
An accomplished saxophonist, singer and songwriter, Dennis has been called the Kenny G of Gospel Music. Dennis has appeared on national TV and radio throughout the country. He has appeared with many well known Gospel Music groups such as the Booth Brothers, The Hoppers, Karen Peck & New River. Dennis' songs are currently on National Radio as well as XM\Sirius Radio. He is also a graduate of Louisiana Baptist University.
Dennis said he would like to be used by God as an encourager to fellow Christians and possibly draw others to the Lord!
The public is welcome to come and spend this musical time with the First Baptist Church Family and friends at 401 2nd Street, Tawas City. For more information, call the church at 989-362-8422.