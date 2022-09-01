ALPENA – Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan is accepting grant applications for nonprofit participation in its 2022 Giving Tuesday Northeast Michigan event.
This year, Giving Tuesday is Nov. 29. Applications are available at the foundation’s website at cfnem.org and are due by Sept. 20.
Eligible applicants are nonprofit organizations that:
• are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, or a school, church or government agency;
• have an active and current Facebook page;
• and serve at least one of the following counties: Alcona, Alpena, Cheboygan (and/or Mackinaw City), Crawford, Iosco, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Presque Isle.
Giving Tuesday is a global day of fundraising, always held on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving – after Black Friday, Shop Local Saturday and Cyber Monday. Locally, the Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan is now in its eighth year of hosting this initiative for many local nonprofits. Last year, more than $365,000 was raised online for 60 nonprofits during the 24-hour period.