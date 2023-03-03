TAWAS CITY – Carroll Broadcasting has taken a major step forward in broadcasting by launching a new era of technology with the installation of a new all-solid-state transmitter from Nautel.
The new NVLT-10 transmitter will replace the outdated vacuum tube transmitters of WKJC 104.7 FM, HITS 103.3 FM, and HITS 94.9 FM in Tawas City and Alpena. The new transmitter, manufactured by Nautel, a premier radio equipment manufacturer in Nova Scotia, Canada, has been installed at WTZM 106.1 FM in Tawas City, providing a Top 40 Hot AC format to the region.
The previous vacuum tube transmitters were once state-of-the-art in the 1970s but have since been outmoded by their new solid-state counterparts. Chief Engineer Marvin Walther explains that the new transmitter's elimination of the high-power vacuum tube components has improved efficiency by up to 65%. The new transmitters are more energy-efficient and generate less heat, which eliminates heat stress on electronic components, thereby improving reliability.
The decline in the quality of tube manufacturing in recent years and parts availability for the old transmitters were also contributing factors that led to the purchase and installation of the new equipment.
The new NVLT-10 transmitter marks a new era of power efficiency, reliability, and improved service to listeners. The signal quality is better than ever before, and Carroll Broadcasting expects that it will provide better coverage and more reliable service to the communities it serves while reducing energy consumption.
The next transmitter slated for replacement is WKJC, Carroll Broadcasting's flagship station, in approximately 6 months.