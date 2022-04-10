OSCODA – The Oscoda track and field teams have seen a big jump in participation this spring. Head coaches Melissa Winters and Lorrie Mongeau welcome in 13 newcomers to the program and hope to see the growth continue.
“This year we are really excited to grow our team and allow them to explore different events,” Winters said. “We have a few athletes that worked on field events this summer, so we are excited to see what they can do. Being such a new team, we really encourage all the athletes to try many different events. That way they can figure out what they like best and what they are best at.”
Athletes with varsity experience will be Carlos Compian (sprits, long jump), Lewis Axline (throws, mid-distance) and Whitney Calderwood (discus, sprints).
New to the team will be senior Ian Boboltz, juniors Patrick Boje, Axel Raybourn, Damon Burrows, sophomores Jace Hulverson, Danian Roman, Aeriaunna Walls, Jamari Wilkins, Colin Stephan and freshmen Gabe Martin, Sophie Otremba, Marius Spears and Trevor Black.
“So far we have been working on conditioning and building strong connections between the athletes and coaches,” Winters said. “We expect our returning athletes to be some strong leaders, they are already showing us lots of potential for growth this season. We believe we will have some strong turnouts in discus and the 100 meter sprint for both girls and boys.”
Oscoda opened the season at Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday and hosts a North Star League meet Tuesday.
“Our biggest goal this year is to continue to grow our team and become a stronger team,” Winters said. “For the beginning of the season, we really want the athletes to try as many different running and field events as possible. Most of the athletes are relatively new to the sport and we want them to find what they will enjoy and thrive at.
“We really want to continue building a positive environment for our athletes,” she added. “We want and hope that track is a positive experience for all of our athletes and that they come back for future seasons and remember their time on the team fondly.”