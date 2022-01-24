IOSCO COUNTY – Free COVID-19 test kits have been dispersed thanks to an initiative from the Biden administration.
Back in December, President Joe Biden announced his intention to send out test kits across the United States.
“To help ensure Americans have tests on hand if a need arises, the Biden Administration is purchasing one billion at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests to give to Americans for free. A half-billion tests will be available for order on January 19th and will be mailed directly to American households,” said a press release on whitehouse.gov.
Along with home testing, the White House said they will deploy 20,000 public free test sites to track the spread of COVID-19, particularly the Omicron variant.
Right now, there are multiple ways to pick up free test kits.
Chelsea Wuth, Associate Public Information Officer of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), said tests kits can be picked up at any of the Community Action Agencies (CAA) participating in their program.
“Tests can be picked up at any of the Community Action Agencies that are participating in the program... ...When an individual visits the CAA a representative from the agency will ask screening questions and record intake information taken from the individual requesting a test. The individual is then provided training resources and an informational flyer about performing the test and interpreting results. One test per person, with a max of 6 per household, can be provided.”
One such community action agency in Iosco County is the Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (NEMCSA).
All a person needs to obtain a kit is to get in touch with a NEMCSA volunteer, sign their name and age on a form and receive training on test kit use.
Wuth said they obtain that information for data collection purposes.
“No, the government is not using this information to spy on anyone. The information collected serves three purposes. First, it informs MDHHS of the number of kits distributed by agency to inform a re-supply to the agencies. Second, the collection of name is simply to enable the agency to track distribution to individuals to combat stock piling of these resources which are limited in availability and enable CAA staff to fairly distribute the tests to those in need. Third, the collection of age information enables MDHHS to adjust our strategy for distribution through our various programs given that we review case rates by age range among other data points.”
Currently, the tests are BinaxNOW Antigen tests.
“(They) have proven to be an effective tool in quickly identifying COVID-19 and have been readily available at reasonable cost,” said Wuth. “Given cost and availability, MDHHS has been able to purchase more of these tests to increase reach and access.”
For those who want to obtain kits through NEMCSA, they can be reached through 989-356-3474 or 866-484-7077.
Community Outreach and Marketing Manager of Alcona Health Center Malinda Amlotte said test kits are available at Alcona Health Center too. They plan to host “Fighting COVID together” events throughout Northern Michigan. They will host free walk-in vaccine clinics and test dispersal sites.
Date and times for January are listed on their website alconahealthcenters.org/covid-19-alerts. February dates will be added soon.
She says the CDC is recommending those who have had COVID-19 exposure but are not experiencing symptoms test on day 5. Those experiencing symptoms should test sooner.
“Testing is just one of the tools, along with vaccination and masking, to help us stop the spread of COVID-19,” she said.
For those not comfortable with sharing a name and address, know that Alcona Health Center only collects information on whether tests were given to a patient/nonpatient and what county they handed them out in.
Another avenue of test collection is through the United States Postal Service (USPS).
Those interested can visit special.usps.com/testkits, and enter their basic household information. The postal service will automatically give out four free tests.