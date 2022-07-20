OSCODA — At the recommendation of Oscoda Township Superintendent Tammy Kline, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees postponed making a decision on increases in volunteer firefighter pay at their regular July 11 meeting.
“This item is currently awaiting further information from various outside sources,” said Kline during the meeting. She added that she is waiting for information from the fire chief and other fire departments.
Six trustees were in attendance, Trustee Jeremy Spencer did not attend the meeting.
The board took the following actions at their meeting:
- With a vote of four to two, approved the sale of the 1988 Starcraft boat with a 2001 15 hp Mercury 4 stroke engine to the Harrisville Harbor of Refuge for $750. Trustees Steve Wusterbarth and Tim Cummings both voted “no”. The boat was recently replaced through the capital improvement plan. Police Chief Mark David suggested that the township place the boat on an online auction. He estimated that the boat could sell for $2,500. Wusterbarth originally made a motion to put the boat online with a minimum bid of $2,000. He received support from Trustee Tim Cummings and Trustee Bill Palmer voted for the motion. Clerk Josh Sutton, Treasurer Jaimie McGuire and Supervisor Ann Richards all voted against Wusterbarth’s motion, with a three-to-three split, the motion failed. McGuire and Richards both said that it would be nice to help out a local community.
- In a vote of five to one, passed Resolution 2022-21 with amendments to sell the boat to Harrisville Harbor of Refuge. Motion by Richards, support from Sutton, Wusterbarth voted no.
- Approved an increase of $33,000 in the Oscoda Township Police Department’s Gas and Oil line item. According to Kline, $22,000 was budgeted for 2022, a $2,000 increase from 2021, however, this amount has already been depleted. Kline said the increase was needed to avoid cutbacks in police patrol. Wusterbarth asked why there were finance charges on the bills, with one month having a $1,173 finance charge and a second month having a $374 finance charge. Motion by Cummings, support from Palmer, passed unanimously.
- After a discussion about who had what records and other items in storage, authorized Kline and EIC Director Todd Dickerson to work with the new owner of the Aune Medical Center building, Zhong Fu Li, to negotiate a short-term lease agreement for storage of township records. The proposed cost is based on the current amount of space the township occupies (3,215 square feet) at a cost of $6 per square foot for an annual cost of $19,290. In an e-mail to Kline, Dickerson said he thought the records could be consolidated to occupy one half of the current space. Motion by Sutton, support from Cummings, passed unanimously.
- Authorized Dickerson to apply for a Community Storytelling PILOT Grant being offered to Redevelopment Ready Communities by the Michigan Economic Development Committee. According to an e-mail from Dickerson, The program will work with communities to provide direct marketing and promotion technical assistance with the goals of increasing local tourism, focused collaboration and growing local awareness and utilization of the Pure Michigan platform. Motion by McGuire, support from Cummings, passed unanimously.
- After a discussion about the audit costs, accounting costs and increase in the billing rate from the accountants, voted to increase the hourly rate paid to $95 per hour. Motion by Wusterbarth, support from Cummings, passed unanimously.
Clayton Jolly took the podium during public comment to address the lack of a water boil advisory alert system. Jolly has been bringing this issue to the board since the boil water orders in 2021 and earlier this year.
Jolly said that he is representing residents of The Villages of Oscoda and asked what the township was doing to alert residents. Kline responded that the township does not have everyone’s phone number and that information was posted on the township website regarding the boil water alert.
“We have been checking into automated dialers,” Kline responded.
“My suggestion is you work through the association,” Jolly responded, referring to the Homeowners Association for the Villages.