TRAVERSE CITY — Peer support is one of the core services at Disability Network. Who better knows the issues that individuals face than another person with a disability? We strive to support engagement and relationship building as peer groups help prevent social isolation by connecting with others. Visit online at disabilitynetwork.org/events for event details.
- Men's Group. Zoom Meetings on Mondays at 10:00 a.m. This group is for men in our community seeking support, an opportunity to gain new skills and a chance to connect with other men with disabilities. We will work on managing stress, frustrations and issues they may be experiencing around social distancing.
- SPIRIT Club. Zoom Meetings on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. Are you looking for an opportunity to move your body? Have you lost access to exercise programs and gyms due to COVID-19, or are you just looking for a fun group of people to find the motivation? Virtually join us for this free program that will provide you with experienced, certified instructors guiding you through exercise moves that are accessible and challenging for all.
- Parent Network. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. Disability Network invites you to join us for our October Parent Network meeting. Please complete the online registration form at disabilitynetwork.org/events and we will reach out with further event details. Register and join us for sharing, support and networking.
- Peer Advocacy Group. Thursday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m. Disability Network invites you to virtually join us for our online Zoom Meeting on Thursday, October 27, at 1 p.m. Learn how to advocate for your needs and the needs of others. Learn leadership skills. Voice what is important to you!
Disability Network is the first stop for people with disabilities and their families in northern Michigan. Our mission is to promote personal empowerment and positive social change for people with disabilities. We educate and connect people with disabilities to resources while advocating for social change in an accessible and welcoming community.