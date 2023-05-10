TAWAS CITY – Iosco County is one of six counties selected for the Rural Child Care Innovation Program, and leaders involved in that effort are hoping that stakeholders will take the time to complete a survey to help identify child care needs, struggles, and opportunities.
Four individual surveys – one for parents, one for employers, one for home-based child care providers, and one for family home-based child care providers – have been released to help organizers look at the reality of child care in Iosco County. By taking information from each of these four groups, the Rural Child Care Innovation Program team will be able to present a very holistic look at the local child care situation.
“There is a growing need for childcare across the nation, with Michigan being no exception; and it is more prevalent in a smaller and more rural area,” said Clara Sherman, director of Business Services for Michigan Works! Region 7B in Iosco County and RCCIP Core Team Lead. “This grant opportunity has allowed a community-led effort to address Iosco County’s critical need for quality child care providers, as well as well-trained child care workers.
"Our working parents, grandparents, and guardians are struggling to maintain employment due to a lack of access to affordable, reliable, and flexible child care resources. In addition, our employers are struggling to retain those same affected parents, grandparents, and guardians.
“Child care has become an extremely important part of the community infrastructure. It’s time that we address these issues and start moving closer to an action plan for sustainable solutions.”
Survey results will be compiled and presented to the community at a town hall-style presentation, and will provide a path forward to the Community’s Strategic Action Plan. Community members will be invited to provide feedback and input on the child care plan and help to develop solutions at the upcoming Town Hall presentation. Dates will be announced for that event when they are set.
If you would like a paper copy of the surveys, contact Sherman at Michigan Works! Region 7B at 989-362-6407.