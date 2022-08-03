OSCODA — As the 2021-22 Oscoda Area United Way (OAUW) is winding down, they are working on hitting their goal of $32,000. At the present time they are short of that goal by about $10,000.
As a result, they are kicking off a short campaign for the last two months of their campaign, August and September. They are hoping to get 200 people to donate $50 before the end of September.
This is something the organization has never tried before but know how many people support their community and are hoping they will join the team to make their goal.
OAUW is unique in they are the only United Way board in the state of Michigan with no paid staff. Their administrative costs are very low and generally run about 9% of their total budget. This covers things like their dues to Michigan United Way Association and the Worldwide United Way, postage and campaign needs such as donation envelopes.
OAUW goals are to offer support in our community in need of basic human needs, health and education. They do this through a variety of agencies who work together to make sure all needs are met.
The OAUW agencies currently are Boy Scouts of America (troops in the area), Carol’s Baby Pantry, Catholic Human Services, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan (troops in the area), Hope Shores Alliance, Iosco Coats for Kids, Oscoda Area Schools Backpack & Pantry Program, Oscoda Area Schools Owl Closet, and Oscoda F.I.S.H.
In addition to these agencies the donors can designate another non-profit in our community as long as it is a 501 (c)(3) organization. In addition they also fund special projects when requested. These can be unplanned needs of the agencies and other organizations in the local community.
Organizers recognize it is a high goal, but they know the Oscoda Community is filled with generous people that pull together as a team to make the goal.
Individuals can make donations and follow our progress at www.oscodaareaunitedway.com. Donations can also be mailed to Oscoda Area United Way, PO Box 283, Oscoda, MI 48750. Anyone with questions you can email OAUW at oscodaunitedway@gmail.com.