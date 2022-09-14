OSCODA — The 2,977 victims who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Penn., were remembered, Sunday, during a ceremony held at the Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park.
More than 50 people were in attendance to take part in the memorial ceremony, which took place at the park’s Circle of Flags beginning at 9 a.m. This year marked the 21st anniversary since the attacks took place.
Park Co-chair Joe Brinn said the park has been holding the remembrance ceremony every year for the last six years and holds it at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11 as it is around the time that the attacks actually took place back in 2001.
Preparations at the park, however, began the day before, with as many as 30 volunteers working to place the 2,977 American flags on the park’s grounds, said Brinn. The flags were equally spaced and in perfect rows on either side of the speaking platform at the venue.
The ceremony started with park Co-Chair Rosemary Nentwig saying a few words about the event, and recognizing those who lost their lives on Sept 11. Her words were followed by A performance of the “The Star Spangled Banner” by Danny Althouse and his father, Dan Althouse. They also performed “Amazing Grace” later in the program.
Next, Dr. James Kent gave an invocation prayer speaking about the importance of brotherhood and tolerance for one another, which was then followed by a minute of silence by the group to remember the victims.
Nentwig then came up to recognize law enforcement and firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11. According to statistics there were as many as 343 firefighters, and more than 50 police officers from various New York City-area departments, that were killed in the attack.
She then recognized members of local law enforcement and fire departments, who attended the event. They included members of the Greenbush Township Fire Department, the Oscoda Township Fire Department and the Oscoda Township Police Department.
Following the introductions, Danny Althouse performed an acapella rendition of “God Bless America.” The ceremony was finished off with a playing of “Taps” on trumpet by Cladia Hunt of Tawas.
Lastly, a special presentation was held at the park by the Oscoda Rockfest Committee, which announced a donation to the park. Chairman Robert Tasior said this year’s Oscoda Rockfest generated enough for the group to donate $15,800 to the park. He said this is the third Rockfest that has been conducted and more than $30,000 from the ongoing festival has been donated to the park.
Nentwig said that the funding will go back into the park, and that the park eventually plans to include a War Dog memorial among the attractions at the park. More information about the park, and upcoming events, can be found by visiting oscodaveteranspark.com.