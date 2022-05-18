OSCODA – Art on the Beach returns to Oscoda for its 38th showing of artisians who are putting finishing touches on their latest and greatest projects before the big event.
The popular annual show, held at Oscoda Beach Park, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. Admission is free to the public to browse and shop.
More than 100 artisians display and sell their handmade arts, crafts and hobbies on the shoreline of beautiful Lake Huron.
Featured will be furniture, stained glass, paintings, photographs, spices and sauces, recycled art, jewelry, handcrafted games, rugs, place settings, tie-dyed clothing and authors who will be selling their books.
The Oscoda Garden Club will hold its annual auction July 25.
The beach park is located along Lake Huron in Oscoda at the east end of River Road.