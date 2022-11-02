MARQUETTE — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the release of a report by the Department of Attorney General concerning allegations of abuse that took place in the Marquette Catholic Diocese.
The report was released in the interest of the public and to acknowledge the reports of alleged abuse from victims. The document is a compilation of the information obtained from the Department of Attorney General tip line, victim interviews, police investigations, open-source media, paper documents seized from the Diocese, and electronic documents found on the Diocesan computers, as well as reports of allegations disclosed by the Diocese.
The list of priests for which there were allegations of sexual misconduct against either children or adults since January 1, 1950, is derived from information gleaned from a search warrant that was executed against the Diocese of Marquette on October 3, 2018. There are 44 priests on this list; 38 were employed or incardinated by the Marquette Diocese.
“The Department of Attorney General is committed to ensuring that every case of sexual abuse and assault is thoroughly reviewed and that whenever we are able to pursue justice we do so relentlessly and aggressively,” said Nessel. “I specifically want to thank the survivors who have shared their stories, sometimes after decades of silence. Their willingness to come forward helped bring attention to an issue that has affected so many in our state and our country, including children.”
The Diocese of Marquette worked in partnership with the Department of Attorney General to pass along reports of allegations. Victims often reach out to their faith leaders to share stories of alleged abuse. The willingness of the Diocese to provide information was instrumental in the compilation of the report. The report was shared with the Diocese of Marquette in advance of being released to the public to ensure accuracy and completeness.
The report contains detailed descriptions of allegations of sexual abuse and other sexual misconduct, including grooming and misuse of authority, against minors and adults. The possible criminal prosecution of many these allegations is barred by the Statute of Limitations, or because the accused priest is deceased.
The information is being released to the public as an acknowledgment to the victims of these alleged crimes and as a public accounting of the resources allocated to the Department of Attorney General to investigate and prosecute clergy abuse. It is important to note, a criminal charge is merely an allegation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. The Department of Attorney General plans to release reports for each of the Dioceses.
“We must break down the walls of silence that so often surround sexual assault and abuse,” said Nessel. “In the end, we hope this investigation provides a voice to those who have suffered in silence for so long and shines a light on those alleged offenders who have escaped punishment for their crimes by hiding in shadows.”
In October 2018, 42 Michigan State Police troopers, five officers from different law enforcement agencies and 15 special agents from the Department of Attorney General executed search warrants at Michigan’s seven dioceses. In that effort, they seized 220 boxes of paper documents and more than 3.5 million digital documents.
To date, the department has:
- Completed the paper document review of more than 1.5 million documents.
- Completed the electronic document review of the Gaylord, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Lansing, and Marquette dioceses leaving only approximately 135,882 digital documents from the Archdiocese of Detroit.
- Hired and trained a full-time victim advocate to support the hundreds of victims identified during the investigation.
- Continued to refer the completed criminal investigations back to the respective dioceses.
- Followed up with victims who have not been interviewed by a trauma-informed interviewer.
“I want to commend the Michigan State Police and my staff for their unwavering commitment to seeing justice served in these tremendously difficult cases. By using a victim-centered, trauma-informed focus in the investigation and prosecution, these teams were able to secure convictions based on the victim’s memories of events that occurred many years ago, most from when they were children. Despite a lack of DNA evidence linking suspects to these crimes, prosecutors were able to prove charges beyond a reasonable doubt. I’m very proud of the work on behalf of victims.”
The Department has issued criminal charges in 11 cases from throughout the entire state and secured convictions in seven cases, delivering justice for 38 survivors. Of the 11 cases, two of the cases were related to priests ministering in the Diocese of Marquette, one of which resulted in a conviction and the other is pending.
In addition to the paper and digital documents seized from the dioceses, information is also received through the Attorney General’s clergy abuse tip line. The tip line has generated 1,015 tips related to abuse, leading to many police investigations, at least 180 victim interviews and more than 285 police reports.
Information can be shared via the investigation hotline at 844-324-3374 or by email to aginvestigations@michigan.gov.
Victims of sexual abuse and/or assault in need of additional resources should contact 855-VOICES4.