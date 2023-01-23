TAWAS CITY – When the Tawas Area hockey team met up with Bishop Foley United back in early December, the Braves mostly had their way with them. On Friday, playing that same Bishop Foley team in a showcase at Gladwin’s Community Arena, Tawas had to hang on for dear life to get a hard-fought 3-1 victory.
“They were vastly improved from the first time we played them,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “It was a struggle, but we got through it and we hadn’t played a game in a couple of weeks. We had a little rust, but we did OK.”
The Braves took a 1-0 lead with just under five minutes to play in the opening period, as Kyle Indreica scored on an assist by Gage Maxfield.
With under 30 seconds to play in the first, the Braves were in the midst of killing off a power play. Indreica won the puck near center ice, and skated into the offensive end with a prime shot opportunity. Indreica’s ensuing shot was saved by the goaltender, but with the puck sitting free just feet from the goal line, Sean Bernard was able to win the race for it, sending it into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead. Indreica and Walker Hazen were credited with assists on the play.
Tawas goalie Ethan Wood was steady in net, making several big saves in the game. He was helped out by his team late in the second though, as after a Bishop Foley shot deflected to the front of the net, Jakob Hazen alertly slapped the puck out of harms way.
Bishop Foley did eventually pull within 2-1 with a late second period goal, but Tawas was able to hold them back in the third period, before finally adding an empty net goal in the final seconds to clinch it, with Maxfield scoring on an assist by Devin Grathoff.
Wood finished with 29 saves.
“I think we had two situations where we were down five-on-three in the third period, but I think the kids, especially at the end of the game, really bear downed and protected that lead,” Rettell said.
On Saturday, Tawas used a big five goal third period to defeat Grand Blanc, 7-3 in the second day of the showcase.
“We struggled, we got a two goal lead early and it kind of stalled,” Rettell said. “We were down 3-2 going into the third and we had to battle. We got a power play goal within the first minutes of the third and it kind of took off after that.”
In the first period, Tawas had a goal by Maxfield, with an assist by W. Hazen and a goal by Bernard, with assists by Joel Ulman and Grathoff to lead 2-1.
The Bobcats controlled the second, scoring that period’s only goals to lead 3-2 entering the third.
There, it was all Tawas. They began with Indreica knotting things up on a power play with an assist by Maxfield. Maxfield followed with the go-ahead goal on an assists by Bernard and Indreica and Bernard made it 5-3 with a goal on passes by Indreica and Maxfield.
Tawas’ final two goals came from Zack Miller on an assist by Cody Primm and Maxfield made it a hat trick with his third goal, with assists by Indreica and Bernard.
Wood was able to make 27 saves in net.
“That third period was what we have been trying to do all year,” Rettell said. “I think that was the best period we had all year. The kids played well and made the plays. We have individual talent but what wins you games is team play and I thought we really played as a team in the third period. Hopefully that is our new motto right there and we can keep going with that.”
Tawas (6-8-1 overall) hosts Mid-Michigan (Mt. Pleasant) today (Wednesday) and plays Port Huron on Friday and Anchor Bay on Saturday, with those contests taking place at Suburban Ice Arena.
“It was a good start and we are into the second half of the season, so we want to get some momentum going into these games,” Rettell said. “So, it was a big help to pull off that tough one on Friday and to come up with a big third period on Saturday to get victories in both of those games.”